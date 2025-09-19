Donald Trump 'Was More Reserved Than Usual' and Showed 'Tension' During Meeting With British Prime Minister, Body Language Expert Claims
Sept. 19 2025, Published 4:19 p.m. ET
Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, September 18, in the U.K., and though the two eventually signed a deal, a body language expert claimed the U.S. president seemed more reserved than his normal self.
Inbaal Honigman noted there were "differences" in the men's demeanor, which hinted at "who was in charge."
Donald Trump's Body Language Dissected
"Trump and Starmer both lean over the paperwork, elbows wide, giving the [Tech Prosperity Deal] their full attention and showing the importance of the moment," she explained on behalf of Casino.org. "The President's hands are close together, and he might be keeping his cards close to his chest, while the Prime Minister's hands are wider apart, fingers splayed, which indicates sincerity and honesty."
"As both are involved in creating a historic deal, there's still a big advantage to the US leader, as his body language suggests that he knows some stuff that his British counterpart doesn't know," Honigman said, noting Starmer seemed "relieved" at the end of the meeting since it "went well."
"Trump's hands are atop one another, as if he is using one hand to stop the other from moving. This is a protective move, where the president is telling himself not to jump ahead," she said. "As he's a businessman, he wants the other man to speak first, or to act first. This hand position can also be a soothing position, calming himself in a stressful environment."
Trump Showed 'Signs of Tension'
"Even though Trump's moves are a little more reserved than usual, with smaller hand gestures, and more careful moves, his relief is apparent once the Tech deal is signed," she pointed out. "His smiles are genuine, he expresses happiness, which wasn't the case going into the meeting."
"The huge difference between Trump's body language before the meeting — cautious, careful — and at the end of the meeting —jovial, calm — suggests that it was in fact the meeting itself which caused the president to display signs of tension," concluded the expert.
The Trumps' State Visit
Trump was in England for a state visit, and prior to meeting with Starmer, he spent two days at Windsor Castle.
While there, he and wife Melania Trump attended a regal banquet, where they chatted with King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Queen Camilla.
When the Trumps first touched down in the country on Wednesday, September 17, they were first greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Despite the first lady standing next to him, the POTUS told Kate, "You’re beautiful. So beautiful," when they first shook hands.