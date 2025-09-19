Donald Trump 'Was More Reserved Than Usual' and Showed 'Tension' During Meeting With British Prime Minister, Body Language Expert Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, September 18, in the U.K., and though the two eventually signed a deal, a body language expert claimed the U.S. president seemed more reserved than his normal self. Inbaal Honigman noted there were "differences" in the men's demeanor, which hinted at "who was in charge."

Donald Trump's Body Language Dissected

Source: mega A body language expert claimed Donald Trump appeared more 'reserved than usual' while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Trump and Starmer both lean over the paperwork, elbows wide, giving the [Tech Prosperity Deal] their full attention and showing the importance of the moment," she explained on behalf of Casino.org. "The President's hands are close together, and he might be keeping his cards close to his chest, while the Prime Minister's hands are wider apart, fingers splayed, which indicates sincerity and honesty." "As both are involved in creating a historic deal, there's still a big advantage to the US leader, as his body language suggests that he knows some stuff that his British counterpart doesn't know," Honigman said, noting Starmer seemed "relieved" at the end of the meeting since it "went well."

Source: mega The expert said the U.S. president may have felt 'stressed' before they completed their Tech Prosperity Deal.

"Trump's hands are atop one another, as if he is using one hand to stop the other from moving. This is a protective move, where the president is telling himself not to jump ahead," she said. "As he's a businessman, he wants the other man to speak first, or to act first. This hand position can also be a soothing position, calming himself in a stressful environment."

Trump Showed 'Signs of Tension'

Source: mega Trump seemed much more 'calm' after they signed the deal.

"Even though Trump's moves are a little more reserved than usual, with smaller hand gestures, and more careful moves, his relief is apparent once the Tech deal is signed," she pointed out. "His smiles are genuine, he expresses happiness, which wasn't the case going into the meeting." "The huge difference between Trump's body language before the meeting — cautious, careful — and at the end of the meeting —jovial, calm — suggests that it was in fact the meeting itself which caused the president to display signs of tension," concluded the expert.

