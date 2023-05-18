Donald Trump Jr. Says Daddy Donald Complained About His Outrageous Hand Gestures: 'I Get Impassioned'

“They already say I have the hand gesture. It’s funny, like when I’m doing my podcast on Mondays at 6, Thursdays at 6 on Rumble , he called me, he’s like, ‘I saw the podcast content — a lot less hands. A lot less hands, Don,” the 45-year-old said on Tim Pool’s podcast Timcast IRL, which aired on Wednesday, May 17.

Donald Trump Jr. revealed his father, Donald Trump , had a bone to pick with him recently.

“I go like, ‘How much less hands?’ He goes, ‘Like, 95 percent less hands’… he speaks with his hands too. You know, so I guess I do that too. And I just, I get impassioned and no one’s ever said I’m low energy. You know, you get thrown out of the window of Trump Tower if you’re low energy in my family,” Jr. said of his father's critiques.

The hosts of the podcasts joked about how the former president, 76, is the "King of the hand gestures."

“Because there’s a couple times where I’m like, we have to have a discussion about self-awareness…I would get a call sometimes when he was president. I’d get a call from the White House — ‘Don, you’re too aggressive on Twitter,'” the politician said.