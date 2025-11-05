Exiled From Hollywood? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Act Has Gotten Stale' as People Are 'Sick' of Them

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood is reportedly over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. An insider told Page Six, "People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale." Another source told the outlet, "There is not only no appetite left for them in L.A., but they’ve also worn through any goodwill they had." The pair is said to be "hopeless in professional settings," with Prince Harry showing up late to meetings while the former Suits actress is "dismissive" and "convinced she’s smarter than everyone."

Source: @meghan/instagram 'People are sick of them,' a source revealed.

Source: mega Hollywood has allegedly grown tired of the former royals.

These new reports come weeks after Meghan compared her and Prince Harry's Netflix deal to the Obamas' contract with their production company, Higher Ground. Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 14, the Duchess of Sussex said, "My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas’ deal." She explained, "Once that had come to its term, the extension of it — which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership — was now being in a first-look deal."

The Couple Signed a New, Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Source: mega Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inked a new deal with Netflix this year.

It was reported in August that the couple had extended their Netflix deal. In 2020, the duo signed a $100 million, multi-year deal with Netflix, less than a year after their separation from the royal family. The deal stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would work on "doc mentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming."

In a statement at the time, the pair said, "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope." They added, "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." Meanwhile, Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos, said he was "incredibly proud" that the former royals opted to make Netflix "their creative home." However, a source told Page Six that Prince Harry apparently arrived late to a Netflix meeting and proceeded to reject pitches.

Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan' Is Receiving Negative Reviews

Source: Netflix Insiders say 'With Love, Meghan' will be canceled after two seasons.