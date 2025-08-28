Meghan Markle's Netflix Show May Be Canceled as Season 2 'Is Not Doing Well,' Insider Reveals: 'It's Not the Success They Wanted'

Article continues below advertisement

The second season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show has been a flop in the ratings. New episodes of With Love, Meghan, dropped on Tuesday, August 26, but critics and viewers haven't had the nicest things to say about the latest installment.

Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' Hasn't Been Successful

Source: netflix An insider claimed that people believe 'With Love, Meghan' will be canceled after two seasons.

"People who worked on the show don’t think it will be picked up for another season," a source spilled to a news outlet. "It’s not doing well or what the network would have hoped it would do." "It’s not the success they wanted it to be," they insider added. This season of the lifestyle show once again featured the mom-of-two making recipes, crafting and more alongside celebrity guests such as Chrissy Teigen and Tan France, but even their star power hasn't been enough to pull in new fans.

The Show Is Receiving Negative Reviews

Source: netflix An insider claimed the series 'is not doing well' with critics or viewers.

"Rather than fully lean into her reality, it’s as though Markle is trying to occupy the space of the middle class that we as a society know no longer exists — and she wouldn’t be a part of anyway — making the twice-failed attempt at relatability in the series all the more painful to watch, again," read a negative review from The Hollywood Reporter. Meghan's authenticity was also called into question, as the critic wondered if she really spends days "making homemade bread for her houseguests" or is the series "all one very expensive and beautifully shot Suzy Homemaker-esque ruse?"

Source: netflix The series features Meghan crafting and cooking with experts and celebrity guests.

Unfortunately for the Duchess of Sussex, her show isn't the only thing struggling, as insiders claimed her lifestyle brand As Ever is on the decline. "It’s a disaster," a source recently spilled to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop, claiming the company has "no leadership, no direction, and no money." According to a former consultant, Meghan's brand "blew millions on PR without securing supply chains. It’s Business 101 — and they skipped it."

Meghan Markle's Brand As Ever Also Struggling

Source: netflix A separate source said the Duchess of Sussex's As Ever brand is 'sinking.'

The Suits alum also faces hardships due to every move she and Prince Harry make being in the headlines. "Every misstep gets magnified," said the source. A separate insider went as far as to claim that the brand may be near its final days: "This isn’t just rocky. It’s already sinking."

Source: mega A source claimed Meghan's brand has 'no leadership, no direction and no money.'