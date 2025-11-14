ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Messed Up Big Time' by Attending Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash Royal insiders are allegedly appalled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner's star-studded birthday party on the eve of Remembrance Sunday. Allie Fasanella Nov. 14 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left royal insiders across the pond shocked and dismayed with their choice to attend Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday bash on Saturday, November 8. One person told NewsNation "it's unconscionable" that they stepped out for the star-studded party on the eve of Remembrance Sunday, a day in the U.K. and Commonwealth dedicated to honoring fallen soldiers.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Donned a Pin to Signify the Day

Source: mega Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been getting heat for going to Kris Jenner's birthday party last week.

"The day we remember our war heroes, our veterans — of which Harry is one — and he goes off to a ball!" they exclaimed. The insider added, "It’s galling — they should never come back to England." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed hand-in-hand as they arrived at the party at the home of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Prince Harry, 41, at least, wore a red poppy flower pin fastened to the lapel of his tuxedo jacket to mark the day. The former Suits actress, 44, however, lacked any symbol of remembrance. The couple joined a some of the biggest names in Hollywood at the James Bond-themed extravaganza, including Adele, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Oprah Winfrey.

Article continues below advertisement

A Hollywood Insider Insists the Couple Wants Attention

Source: mega An insider thinks the couple should have used the side door like Beyoncé and Jay-Z apparently did.

Another insider of the parents-of-two believes the Sussexes wouldn't have used the main entrance if they didn't want to be seen. "There are absolutely zero pictures of them [Beyoncé and Jay-Z] arriving and perhaps one of Beyoncé inside — but none of Jay-Z," they said. "If Harry and Meghan didn’t want attention, they should have just asked for the side door. But then again — Meghan loves the cameras."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kim Kardashian was reportedly forced to take down a photo from the party featuring the royals.

This comes after it was revealed that the couple insisted photos of them posted to Kim Kardashian's and Jenner's Instagram accounts be deleted. The reality star, 45, took down a photo featuring Markle, with the Spare author seen in the background. A Kardashian insider claimed the situation was "ridiculous." "Everything the Kardashians do is for public consumption, which leads to business. Harry and Meghan know that. They can’t have their cake and eat it too," they said.

Source: mega 'They should have stayed home,' said an insider.