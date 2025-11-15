EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mocked as 'Nothing Better Than Reality TV Hangers-On' After Attending Kris Jenner's 70th — While Exiled Royal's Brother William Honors War Dead Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mocked for attending Kris Jenner's party, a source said. Aaron Tinney Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA The pair attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday.

Harry wore a tuxedo and a poppy on his lapel – days after publishing a heartfelt essay about remembrance – while Meghan opted for a sleek black ensemble, but was notably without the symbolic red flower. The couple's attendance at the high-profile bash has sparked fierce backlash in Britain, with royal insiders accusing them of "showbiz opportunism" and "tone-deaf timing" given the weekend's commemorations for fallen soldiers. One royal source said: "Harry once stood shoulder to shoulder with veterans. Now he's rubbing shoulders with Kardashians. It's a sad transformation – they're acting more like Hollywood influencers than royals." Another insider close to the palace described their appearance as "cruelly ironic" given Harry's public plea for compassion toward veterans just 48 hours earlier.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received backlash for being with the Kardashian family.

"He's writing about the weight of war and sacrifice while partying with billionaires and reality stars," the source said. "People can't help but see the hypocrisy. William's paying tribute to the war dead – and Harry's at a Bond-themed soirée." Back in Britain, Prince William, 43, joined the Princess of Wales, also 43, as well as King Charles, 77, at the annual Festival of Remembrance in London. The event at the Royal Albert Hall – marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War – paid tribute to British and Commonwealth service members, including those lost in more recent conflicts. Kate wore a black Alessandra Rich dress adorned with an HMS Glasgow brooch and pearl earrings once owned by Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, Harry's essay, published earlier this week, struck a notably solemn tone. "Every November the world, for a moment, grows quieter. We pause, together, to remember," he wrote. "Remembrance has never been about glorifying war. It's about recognizing its cost – the lives changed forever and the lessons paid for, through unimaginable sacrifice." He went on to praise veterans and call for more empathy toward those "carrying the weight of war," urging Brits to "join them for a cuppa… or a pint" and remind them "their service still matters."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is estranged from Prince William.

The Duke also reflected on his recent visit to war-torn Ukraine, writing: "Though currently I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for." But critics say his actions at the weekend undermined his words.

Source: MEGA The pair have 'become part of that celebrity ecosystem they once claimed to reject,' a source said.