Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mocked as 'Nothing Better Than Reality TV Hangers-On' After Attending Kris Jenner's 70th — While Exiled Royal's Brother William Honors War Dead
Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded "nothing better than reality TV hangers-on" after attending Kris Jenner's extravagant 70th birthday party in Beverly Hills – as the rest of the royal family marked Remembrance weekend in London.
The Duke, 41, and Duchess of Sussex, 44, joined a glittering guest list that included Kim Kardashian, Adele, Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey at the Bond-themed celebration, hosted at Jeff Bezos' $165 million mansion.
Harry wore a tuxedo and a poppy on his lapel – days after publishing a heartfelt essay about remembrance – while Meghan opted for a sleek black ensemble, but was notably without the symbolic red flower.
The couple's attendance at the high-profile bash has sparked fierce backlash in Britain, with royal insiders accusing them of "showbiz opportunism" and "tone-deaf timing" given the weekend's commemorations for fallen soldiers.
One royal source said: "Harry once stood shoulder to shoulder with veterans. Now he's rubbing shoulders with Kardashians. It's a sad transformation – they're acting more like Hollywood influencers than royals."
Another insider close to the palace described their appearance as "cruelly ironic" given Harry's public plea for compassion toward veterans just 48 hours earlier.
"He's writing about the weight of war and sacrifice while partying with billionaires and reality stars," the source said. "People can't help but see the hypocrisy. William's paying tribute to the war dead – and Harry's at a Bond-themed soirée."
Back in Britain, Prince William, 43, joined the Princess of Wales, also 43, as well as King Charles, 77, at the annual Festival of Remembrance in London. The event at the Royal Albert Hall – marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War – paid tribute to British and Commonwealth service members, including those lost in more recent conflicts.
Kate wore a black Alessandra Rich dress adorned with an HMS Glasgow brooch and pearl earrings once owned by Queen Elizabeth II.
Meanwhile, Harry's essay, published earlier this week, struck a notably solemn tone. "Every November the world, for a moment, grows quieter. We pause, together, to remember," he wrote. "Remembrance has never been about glorifying war. It's about recognizing its cost – the lives changed forever and the lessons paid for, through unimaginable sacrifice."
He went on to praise veterans and call for more empathy toward those "carrying the weight of war," urging Brits to "join them for a cuppa… or a pint" and remind them "their service still matters."
The Duke also reflected on his recent visit to war-torn Ukraine, writing: "Though currently I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for."
But critics say his actions at the weekend undermined his words.
A Hollywood publicist said: "Kris' party was pure spectacle – champagne, diamonds, and designer gowns everywhere. Harry and Meghan looked completely at home. You'd never have guessed it was Remembrance weekend."
Another entertainment insider added: "Meghan and Harry have become part of that celebrity ecosystem they once claimed to reject. It's not malicious, but it's undeniably ironic – two royals at a Kardashian party while William honors the fallen. The contrast couldn't be sharper."