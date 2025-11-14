or
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Caught in a Lie: Couple Was Never Asked to Sign Photo Consent Forms at Kris Jenner's Birthday Party

meghan harry photo consent controversy
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren’t asked for photo consent at Kris Jenner’s party, per a source.

Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:09 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appearance at Kris Jenner’s extravagant James Bond–themed 70th birthday party has blown up.

Shortly after the momager and Kim Kardashian shared photos that included the royal couple, the images suddenly vanished from their feeds, sparking instant chatter online. At first, an insider claimed the photos were deleted because Meghan and Harry supposedly checked “no” on a photo consent form at the event.

image of Photos of the ex-royals were posted online, but then quickly removed.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Photos of the ex-royals were posted online, but then quickly removed.

However, a source close to the party is now calling that story nonsense.

Speaking to an outlet, the insider insisted, “There were no consent forms.”

As OK! previously reported, fans noticed right away that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scrubbed from the Kardashians’ party posts even though they were clearly in attendance.

A rumor from Deuxmoi suggested the removal may have been tied to Meghan not wearing the traditional red Remembrance poppy — a detail that holds major symbolic weight in the U.K. during November.

For his part, Harry, 41, wore his poppy, which was pinned neatly on his black tux. The flower is worn to honor military veterans during the month of remembrance.

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

Another insider, however, claimed the whole issue had nothing to do with the poppy.

According to that source, Meghan, 44, and Harry were upset that the photos went up without their approval and were “furious” that the snaps were posted without permission. They reportedly asked the Kardashian camp to take the images down.

“Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito,” one insider told Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop Substack. “She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list.”

A second source added, “They were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off. They’ve built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that.”

image of The incident even became a topic on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: Today With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

The incident even became a topic on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The disappearing-photo drama even made its way to morning TV. On the November 12 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager weighed in on the bizarre situation.

What’s so strange is people knew they were there,” Bush Hager, 43, pointed out.

Reporter Rachel Smith added, “At first, folks were saying online that maybe it was because Meghan wasn’t rocking the poppy like Prince Harry. Remembrance Day is in the U.K. going on right now… you can see that he’s wearing a poppy. Maybe it was taken down because she wasn’t wearing one.”

image of A source claimed they checked 'no' on consent forms, but another source said no forms existed.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed they checked 'no' on consent forms, but another source said no forms existed.

Guest co-host Leslie Bibb brushed it off, calling the whole thing “so trivial,” while Bush Hager chimed in that she’d never ask anyone to delete a picture of her.

“I don’t care enough,” she joked.

