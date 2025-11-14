Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Caught in a Lie: Couple Was Never Asked to Sign Photo Consent Forms at Kris Jenner's Birthday Party

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Photos of the ex-royals were posted online, but then quickly removed.

However, a source close to the party is now calling that story nonsense. Speaking to an outlet, the insider insisted, “There were no consent forms.”

As OK! previously reported, fans noticed right away that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scrubbed from the Kardashians’ party posts even though they were clearly in attendance. A rumor from Deuxmoi suggested the removal may have been tied to Meghan not wearing the traditional red Remembrance poppy — a detail that holds major symbolic weight in the U.K. during November. For his part, Harry, 41, wore his poppy, which was pinned neatly on his black tux. The flower is worn to honor military veterans during the month of remembrance.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

Another insider, however, claimed the whole issue had nothing to do with the poppy. According to that source, Meghan, 44, and Harry were upset that the photos went up without their approval and were “furious” that the snaps were posted without permission. They reportedly asked the Kardashian camp to take the images down.

“Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito,” one insider told Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop Substack. “She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list.” A second source added, “They were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off. They’ve built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that.”

Source: Today With Jenna & Friends/YouTube The incident even became a topic on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The disappearing-photo drama even made its way to morning TV. On the November 12 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager weighed in on the bizarre situation. “What’s so strange is people knew they were there,” Bush Hager, 43, pointed out.

Reporter Rachel Smith added, “At first, folks were saying online that maybe it was because Meghan wasn’t rocking the poppy like Prince Harry. Remembrance Day is in the U.K. going on right now… you can see that he’s wearing a poppy. Maybe it was taken down because she wasn’t wearing one.”

Source: MEGA A source claimed they checked 'no' on consent forms, but another source said no forms existed.