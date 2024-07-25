Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Highlighted the Former Actress' 'Real Ambition' to Become 'a Star'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding was a star-studded event, which might've foreshadowed their move to California.
“We know now in hindsight, that Meghan never really intended to stay," Tom Bower told an outlet.
“Her guest list to her wedding showed her real ambition was to be a star in California and Harry's friends redistributed from the guest list in the evening from the dinner, so we know that the agenda was something which the royal family could never really get to grips with," Bower continued.
Celebrities such as Amal and George Clooney and Victoria and David Beckham were in attendance, but Bower claimed some of Harry's friends from Eton weren't included in the activities.
“They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception but didn’t make the cut for the evening bash," Bower added.
OK! previously reported a source alluded to the Sussexes losing their celebrity pals after relocating to Montecito, Calif.
"Their A-list friends that are supportive are few and far between," a source told an outlet. "Any chance they had of mending fences with the Beckhams has been squashed by the royals, Tom Cruise has clearly chosen to side with the royals, George and Amal Clooney have all but dumped them too, and even Elton John has been too busy to give them a whole lot of attention.”
Along with the Clooneys and Beckhams, Prince William and Taylor Swift showed off their friendship on Instagram after the pop star declined Meghan's invite to be on "Archetypes."
“The Sussexes believe this is another attempt from William of showing Harry and Meghan they are firmly outsiders when it comes to the royal family, despite Harry's attempts to get back in touch with The Firm," the source admitted.
“They already fear everyone is ganging up to have a go at them with William leading the charge, so this whole Taylor thing feels very personal, especially because of how big she is right now," they added.
Although the Beckhams haven't been photographed with the Sussexes in recent years, the power couple remains close to the Windsors.
“It’s no secret that Victoria and David’s documentary was more popular than Meghan and Harry’s. This helped them, especially Victoria, win over a lot of people," a source told an outlet. “Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles — plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William — it puts all the rumors about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her."
"It focuses on her and David’s relationship with the royal family positively," the source added. “She even sees this as his way to get a knighthood and become Sir David Beckham, while Victoria would become Lady Beckham.”
Bower spoke to The Sun.