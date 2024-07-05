Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Grappling With an Exodus of A-Listers' Leaving Their Montecito Community

"Their A-list friends that are supportive are few and far between," a source told an outlet. "Any chance they had of mending fences with the Beckhams has been squashed by the royals, Tom Cruise has clearly chosen to side with the royals, George and Amal Clooney have all but dumped them too, and even Elton John has been too busy to give them a whole lot of attention.”

Although David and Victoria Beckham haven't commented on the claims, rumors spread that the duo cut ties with the Sussexes after being accused of leaking stories.