Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Grappling With an Exodus of A-Listers' Leaving Their Montecito Community
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were quickly embraced by Hollywood after leaving the royal fold, but is Tinseltown still willing to back them?
"Their A-list friends that are supportive are few and far between," a source told an outlet. "Any chance they had of mending fences with the Beckhams has been squashed by the royals, Tom Cruise has clearly chosen to side with the royals, George and Amal Clooney have all but dumped them too, and even Elton John has been too busy to give them a whole lot of attention.”
Although David and Victoria Beckham haven't commented on the claims, rumors spread that the duo cut ties with the Sussexes after being accused of leaking stories.
Aside from their friends, Taylor Swift snapped a photo with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at her concert after rejecting Meghan's invitation to be on "Archetypes."
“According to insiders, the Sussexes believe this is another attempt from William of showing Harry and Meghan they are firmly outsiders when it comes to the royal family, despite Harry's attempts to get back in touch with The Firm," the friend admitted.
“They already fear everyone is ganging up to have a go at them with William leading the charge, so this whole Taylor thing feels very personal, especially because of how big she is right now," they added.
OK! previously reported Swift's social media post with the Wales brood was seen as the pop star aligning herself with the royal family.
"I think that he's probably spent a few minutes with her. We know that they took a selfie. She has spent time with him previously," Kinsey Schofield said on GB News in reference to the meeting.
"There is great video of them singing with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event," she noted of Taylor and William's prior interaction in 2013. "Now, remember, Meghan Markle had requested for Taylor to be her podcast."
"She wrote her a handwritten letter and Taylor's team rejected it," Schofield shared about Meghan reaching out to the Grammy winner. "Megan also later released through People magazine that she had spent some time at a Taylor Swift concert."
Swift has yet to go Instagram official with the Duchess of Sussex, but her ties to William span over a decade.
"So I think we are seeing our Taylor side with Team Wales here over the last few hours," she added. "Also, you know, a lot of people pointing out the pictures of Meghan and Harry at the Beyoncé concert, where Harry looks pretty miserable versus Prince William shaking his tail feather at the Taylor Swift concert. You're just seeing that Prince William is pursuing joy. And I think that is important."
William took his eldest kids to the gathering, as Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, presumably stayed home.
"I just love seeing him blissful, gleeful. This has been a really hard year for them," she said.
"This was his a big birthday celebration and it was just great," she noted. "I mean, I'm never gonna hear this song ever again and not think about Prince William."
