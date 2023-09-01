'It’s Not a Good Sign': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spending 'More and More Time Apart' as Divorce Rumors Swirl
Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage on the rocks?
"They used to be inseparable, but this summer, things started to change," an insider spilled to a magazine, referencing how Harry has been off traveling solo over the past few months.
In June, the Duke of Sussex attended his phone hacking trial in London by himself, and this month, he visited both Japan and Singapore solo.
"They seem to be spending more and more time apart," the insider pointed out. "It’s not a good sign."
Even more telling was the fact that when the mom-of-two went out to lunch with friends in L.A. for her 42nd birthday, she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.
"Meghan has claimed the ring is being repaired, but she’s been spotted on multiple occasions without it since May, and she has to know that not wearing it would cause divorce rumors to explode," the source explained. "Some people think she did it on purpose to send a subtle message to Harry that she’s not happy in the marriage. It’s no secret that they’ve been having some growing pains."
As OK! reported, the Spare author was "confused and hurt" by the snub.
"Harry doesn't understand why she won't wear something else from her extensive jewelry collection in its place," said an insider. "All Meghan is doing by going out without her engagement ring is fueling the rumors that she and Harry are having marriage troubles, which Harry is absolutely baffled by."
Rumors surrounding Meghan's future career plans have also had people talking, as in addition to possibly joining Instagram — where an expert said she could earn up to $1 million per post — her show Suits has had a revival of popularity on Netflix.
Because of that, "Meghan is being told there is a demand for her from fans and that she should act again," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared in a recent interview. "They say she’s excited, and she really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role, and she thinks an Oscar will be in her future."
