Prince Harry 'Confused and Hurt' as Meghan Markle Seen Without Glittering Engagement Ring
Prince Harry was not amused by Meghan Markle going without her engagement ring.
After the Duchess of Sussex was seen grabbing lunch with friends earlier this month sans the giant sparkler her husband gifted her in November 2017, insiders close to the pair revealed the move had been a thorn in Harry's side.
"Harry doesn't understand why she won't wear something else from her extensive jewelry collection in its place. He's confused and hurt," a source explained. "All Meghan is doing by going out without her engagement ring is fuelling the rumors that she and Harry are having marriage troubles, which Harry is absolutely baffled by."
With all the speculation about a possible end to their union, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly been a bit paranoid about where he stands with Meghan. "He's been feeling anxious that she's trying to send some kind of message to him," the insider alleged.
However, the reason why Meghan was going without the sparkler may not be as sinister as the red-headed royal thought. According to an insider, the ring was "being fixed."
Harry, who wed the former Suits star in May 2018, gave some insight into the design of the ring — which infamously included stones from his late mother Princess Diana's collection — in a previous interview.
- Prince Harry Will Come to 'Regret Leaving the Royal Family' And Losing His 'Luxurious Lifestyle': Source
- Royal Family 'Has Not Slammed the Door' on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Despite Ongoing Tension
- Kate the Meddler: Meghan Markle Is ‘Worried’ the Princess of Wales Will Ruin Prince Harry's ‘Peace Talks’ With King Charles
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The ring is yellow gold because that's [her] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds on either side are from my mother's jewelry collection to make sure that she's with us on this — on this crazy journey together," Harry said in an interview following their engagement.
"Everything about Harry's thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana's stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us," Meghan gushed during the same sit-down.