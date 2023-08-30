Prince Harry 'Confused and Hurt' as Meghan Markle Seen Without Glittering Engagement Ring

"Harry doesn't understand why she won't wear something else from her extensive jewelry collection in its place. He's confused and hurt," a source explained. "All Meghan is doing by going out without her engagement ring is fuelling the rumors that she and Harry are having marriage troubles, which Harry is absolutely baffled by."

With all the speculation about a possible end to their union, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly been a bit paranoid about where he stands with Meghan. "He's been feeling anxious that she's trying to send some kind of message to him," the insider alleged.