Meghan Markle Apologizes to As Ever Shoppers as She's Forced to Issue Refunds for Sold-Out Disaster
Meghan Markle's As Ever debut disaster continues.
The Duchess' lifestyle brand launched and quickly sold out on Wednesday, April 2. The company later realized they were unable to fulfill some customers' orders of the wildflower honey with honeycomb, forcing her to issue a public apology on April 7.
Meghan herself digitally signed a note to the buyers who got snubbed.
She wrote, "Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me. I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."
The Suits star, 43, then assured her customers they would receive a full refund for the limited-edition honey and get a free gift in the mail as an additional apology.
A statement from the company via email further explained the issue at hand, stating: "The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn’t have anticipated (with everything selling out in an hour). The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out. We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding."
This is not the first issue Meghan has encountered since her brand launched. On April 2, shoppers slammed the Duchess on social media for the company's outrageous prices of jams, tea, flower sprinkles and cookie mix.
"Only one of Meghan Markle’s products is coming soon, and it’s the billion-dollar product Raspberry Spread," one user wrote on X.
One person found a hair floating in that very spread upon arrival and shared the unsanitary snapshot to social media.
"Allegedly Meghan Markle's free gift in the future for overselling products is a sample of her used bath water and a hair strand in an as ever jar," someone commented on X.
In March 2024, Meghan faced trademark struggles with the brand, which was initially named American Riviera Orchard. The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected her application because trademarking geographic locations is not allowed.
Besides the Montecito, Calif., nickname being off limits, the Trademark Office also disallowed As Ever to sell clothing, since there is already an ASEVER clothing brand in China.
Fellow lifestyle brand Harry & David fired back with a letter of protest as well, stating that Meghan's original brand name was too similar to their Royal Riviera collection of fruit and cheese gift packages.