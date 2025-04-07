Meghan Markle Apologizes to As Ever Shoppers as She's Forced to Issue Refunds for Sold-Out Disaster

Meghan Markle issued a public apology for not being able to fulfill As Ever orders.

The Duchess' lifestyle brand launched and quickly sold out on Wednesday, April 2. The company later realized they were unable to fulfill some customers' orders of the wildflower honey with honeycomb, forcing her to issue a public apology on April 7.

Meghan herself digitally signed a note to the buyers who got snubbed.

She wrote, "Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me. I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."

The Suits star, 43, then assured her customers they would receive a full refund for the limited-edition honey and get a free gift in the mail as an additional apology.