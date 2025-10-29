or
Article continues below advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Playful and 'Fun' World Series Date Night Decoded by Lip Reader

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA; @meghanmarkle/Instagram

A lip reader revealed shared their opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interactions when they attended Game 4 of the 2025 World Series.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

A lip reader spilled on what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chatted about during their World Series date night, where they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in L.A.

At Game 4 of the 2025 World Series on Tuesday, October 28, the Suits actress was dressed casually, wearing an oversized white button-down shirt and dark colored pants, while Harry donned a black jacket over a white shirt and pants. Both were also spotted rocking matching Dodgers blue baseball hats while sitting behind home plate during the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attended the World Series

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Game 4 of the World Series.
Source: Fox World Series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Game 4 of the World Series.

As the couple arrived, Meghan was speaking to her assistant when she waved a hand in front of her face and reportedly said, “Quickly, gotta go, no I am expecting it,” according to lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, who shared her insights on behalf of Betfair Casino.

In a second interaction, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted clapping together when Meghan asked Harry, “Is anyone here?” to which he responded, “I can’t see.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Lip Reader Decoded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interactions

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interactions at the World Series were considered 'playful.'
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interactions at the World Series were considered 'playful.'

“Well, look over there,” Meghan responded, according to Hickling.

Harry and Meghan were later spotted whispering in the stands, with the Deal or No Deal alum seemingly pointing out something in the crowd.

“Look, there’s one,” she told Harry, who simply said, “Yeah.”

“This is fun,” Meghan noted.

Article continues below advertisement

World Series Game 4 Was Star-Studded

Photo of Fans reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at the World Series.
Source: @meghanmarkle/Instagram

Fans reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at the World Series.

The evening was a star-studded affair, as other celebrities in the stands included James Marsden, Austin Butler and Sydney Sweeney. The home team didn’t come out victorious, as they lost 6-1 against the Blue Jays, tying the series.

Fans had strong reactions to Meghan and Harry’s attendance.

“How are Markle & Harry not embarrassed of themselves?” one person asked, while another user added, “That’s one way to jinx the Dodgers today.”

Meghan Markle Launched First-Ever Holiday Collection

Photo of Meghan Markle released her first-ever holiday collection earlier that day.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle released her first-ever holiday collection earlier that day.

Meghan and Harry’s outing comes hours after she launched her holiday collection for her lifestyle brand As ever, which features special nods to her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"This must-have, thoughtfully curated collection is designed for giving, gathering, and elevating every occasion with beauty and warmth," the brand said in a press release. "From elegant, hand-poured candles and artisanal fruit spreads to golden California honey and celebratory wines, these items are practical and truly irresistible; offering something special for everyone on your list."

