Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's World Series Appearance at Dodgers Stadium Divides Fans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for a big night of baseball — and fans online had plenty to say about it. On Tuesday, October 28, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sitting right near the field during Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. They fully leaned into the hometown vibe by wearing matching Dodgers blue caps.

Meghan kept it casual but stylish in a white button-down layered with a navy vest, while Harry stayed relaxed in a white tee and blazer. At one point, the two stood up, cheering and clapping for the home team as cameras caught the moment.

Source: Fox World Series Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to the World Series in Los Angeles.

While many people loved seeing the pair enjoying a fun sports night in L.A., not everyone was thrilled. “Great to see them there,” one fan wrote. Another supporter added, “I love that they can go to a game a not stalked by the paparazzi.” But critics were loud, too. “How are Markle & Harry not embarrassed of themselves?” one person asked. A fourth complained, “Disgusting #MeghanMarkleAmericanPsycho #MeghanMarkleIsAConArtist #MeghanIsTheProblem.”

“That’s one way to jinx the Dodgers today,” someone else joked.

Source: @LindsayDunnTV/X The couple wore matching Dodgers hats.

Their public outing comes just after Meghan faced backlash over a recent Instagram upload. On Sunday, October 26, she posted a clip of herself, Harry and their kids enjoying fall festivities — and viewers quickly noticed that both children’s faces were shown for the first time.

Hours later, the video was swapped out for an edited version where their faces were cropped out. Even though Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, were blurry in the original clip, the couple clearly decided to pull it back. Screenshots had already spread all over the internet, leading critics to question her motives. "It’s all a bit too convenient," a source told The Royalist Substack. "The clip gets attention, the internet explodes, and suddenly Meghan’s brand rollout is on everyone’s radar."

Source: @etnow/X Fans had mixed reactions about the couple's attendance at Dodgers Stadium.

That rollout refers to Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, which just launched new holiday products on Tuesday, October 28. The Suits alum also caught shade for her pricey look in the video — she was seen wearing a $400 quilted Anine Bing jacket and Co riding boots worth $1,195.

Source: MEGA The appearance comes after criticism over Meghan Markle’s Instagram video.

In the post, which she captioned, "Happy Sunday 🎃🧡," the couple and their kids visited a pumpkin patch, where they spent quality time with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.