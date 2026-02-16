Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Flirty Courtside Banter at NBA All-Star Game Revealed by Lip Reader
Feb. 16 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked completely smitten as they enjoyed a rare date night at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 15.
According to a professional lip reader, their courtside chat was just as playful as it appeared.
Affectionate Night Out
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted laughing and chatting from their front-row seats during the star-studded basketball event, with body language suggesting a relaxed, affectionate night out.
They both wore low-key, matching monochrome looks. Meghan wore a navy sweater with matching pants and kept her hair down.
Harry wore a simple ensemble of black jeans and a black button-up shirt.
Lip Reader's Thoughts
Lip reader Nicola Hickling, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, analyzed the couple's interaction and revealed a lighthearted exchange about the sporting match.
"I can't explain it, there are so many rules," Harry reportedly admitted as the game unfolded.
Meghan, appearing amused, laughed and teased back: "Explain it to me, I really don't understand the game."
Harry then became more animated while responding, telling her, "I know that... I can't always explain it over and over again."
'So Cringe'
Hickling's lipreading comes after fans called out the couple for wanting to be in the spotlight at the game.
When the arena cameras focused on them, Meghan gently rubbed Harry's arm as the couple smiled, waved and greeted the lens.
Though the interaction appeared sweet and low-key, it quickly drew reactions across social media.
"For two people who whine constantly about how the media has made their lives miserable, look how they light up with happiness when they see the camera," one critic wrote.
Another added on X, "The arm rub is so cringe..."
"Meghan treats him like a child, 'Look at the camera for mommy,'" a third person commented.
"He left the royal family because he felt like he was living in a zoo. Now he waves on command," someone else said.
"She's in ecstasy every time she gets some camera attention, and she seeks for it. Like, obsessively," another user chimed in.
Valentine's Day Post
The couple's public appearance comes just a day after Meghan shared a Valentine's Day post that got people talking.
The 44-year-old posted a sweet photo of Harry carrying their 4-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, who clutched red and pink heart-shaped balloons.
"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," Meghan wrote alongside the heartfelt snap.
Critics quickly pointed out that their son, Prince Archie, was not pictured.
"Slowly but surely showing more of their faces. They’re desperate," another said. "Photoshop balloons in and leave Archie out. Again. Lovely," one user interjected, while another said, "Wow she really hates Archie...what a monstrous woman she is."
Another person penned, "I am sorry, but that does not look like a [real] image at all."