Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Flirty Courtside Banter at NBA All-Star Game Revealed by Lip Reader

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked completely smitten as they enjoyed a rare date night at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 15. According to a professional lip reader, their courtside chat was just as playful as it appeared.

Affectionate Night Out

Source: mega A lip reader revealed Prince Harry was joking about basketball rules to Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted laughing and chatting from their front-row seats during the star-studded basketball event, with body language suggesting a relaxed, affectionate night out. They both wore low-key, matching monochrome looks. Meghan wore a navy sweater with matching pants and kept her hair down. Harry wore a simple ensemble of black jeans and a black button-up shirt.

Lip Reader's Thoughts

Source: NBC/TikTok Nicola Hickling picked up on the couple’s playful courtside chat.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, analyzed the couple's interaction and revealed a lighthearted exchange about the sporting match. "I can't explain it, there are so many rules," Harry reportedly admitted as the game unfolded. Meghan, appearing amused, laughed and teased back: "Explain it to me, I really don't understand the game." Harry then became more animated while responding, telling her, "I know that... I can't always explain it over and over again."

'So Cringe'

Source: mega Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's outing was criticized.

Hickling's lipreading comes after fans called out the couple for wanting to be in the spotlight at the game. When the arena cameras focused on them, Meghan gently rubbed Harry's arm as the couple smiled, waved and greeted the lens. Though the interaction appeared sweet and low-key, it quickly drew reactions across social media. "For two people who whine constantly about how the media has made their lives miserable, look how they light up with happiness when they see the camera," one critic wrote. Another added on X, "The arm rub is so cringe..." "Meghan treats him like a child, 'Look at the camera for mommy,'" a third person commented. "He left the royal family because he felt like he was living in a zoo. Now he waves on command," someone else said. "She's in ecstasy every time she gets some camera attention, and she seeks for it. Like, obsessively," another user chimed in.

Valentine's Day Post

Source: NBC/TikTok The lip reader caught Harry saying he can’t explain things 'over and over.'