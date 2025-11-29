Prince Harry Is 'Feeling Ill' by Meghan Markle's Latest Shocking Career Move

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry is feeling physically overwhelmed as Meghan Markle's renewed push into Hollywood intensifies, according to sources who tell OK! her latest career move has left him "literally feeling ill." The couple's shifting priorities have reignited tensions at their home in Montecito, Calif., where Meghan, 44, has surprised industry watchers by stepping back in front of the camera for a cameo, playing herself in the upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends. Filming on a Los Angeles set has placed her alongside stars including Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding, marking what insiders describe as the ex-Suits star's first major step in a full Hollywood comeback.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is appearing in a new movie.

One entertainment source said: "Harry wants to back Meghan, but the speed of her ambitions has really thrown him." Another said: "He never thought their California life would turn out this way, with Meghan charging into the spotlight while he concentrates on his charitable work." Those close to the Duke say his discomfort stems less from Meghan's on-set cameo and more from what it symbolizes – a dramatic shift away from the quieter life he once imagined. Friends say he had envisioned a routine centered on charity work, privacy and raising their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, far from the scrutiny they had endured in Britain. Yet Meghan's recent moves suggest a widening divergence from his dreams.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is reportedly uneasy with Meghan Markle going back into acting.

Since the couple's 2020 move to California – famously dubbed Megxit – she has leveraged new opportunities, from major streaming deals with Netflix and Spotify to the launch of her lifestyle brand As Ever. Her re-entry into acting, insiders say, is intended to reinforce her credibility in the industry and stabilize the couple's finances. A production insider said: "The role might be minor, but it gives her something to build on. Meghan realizes the big paychecks aren't a sure thing now, so she's viewing this as a fresh start." Another added: "She views it as a lifeline – a chance to take back control of her story in Hollywood, and she doesn't care what it does to Harry or their marriage."

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018.

Harry, meanwhile, has been pursuing a drastically different path. Earlier this year, he spoke publicly about hoping for a reconciliation with his family and later shared a private tea with King Charles at Clarence House, a gesture royal observers viewed as a tentative step toward rebuilding ties. A source familiar with the couple said: "Harry still wants some kind of reconnection with his family, but Meghan believes that part of their lives is over. She wants him to focus on what's ahead and commit to the life they've created in showbiz-land." The duo's competing visions have become a persistent fault line in their marriage, which has been bombarded by rumors the pair are hurtling toward a divorce.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.