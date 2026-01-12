Meghan Markle Has 'Taken Control of Everything' in Marriage to Prince Harry: He 'Goes Along With Whatever She Wants'
Jan. 12 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Looks like Meghan Markle wears the pants in her marriage to Prince Harry.
A source claimed to Star that the Duchess of Sussex, 44, reportedly makes “every major decision” about everything in their relationship.
Prince Harry 'Checks With Meghan' on Everything
Meghan has apparently “taken control of everything” and has the “final say” in their relationship.
“It’s understood that he checks with her on everything, whether that’s going on a boys’ ski trip or getting a haircut," the insider noted.
“Harry generally does go along with whatever Meghan wants, but that doesn’t mean he likes it or that it’s sustainable," they added.
The As Ever founder's pals have also allegedly “warned” her that Harry, 41, is starting to “show signs” that he might be “nearing his limit.”
Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 after about two years of dating. In January 2020, the couple made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and moved their family to North America.
The last time Meghan was in the United Kingdom was when she attended Queen Elizabeth's memorial in September 2022 alongside the Spare author.
The Sussexes Set to Return to the U.K. in July
However, the couple is set to make their way back to Europe this July for a pre-Invictus Games event.
The pair will be heading out to Birmingham, England, to celebrate the one-year countdown of the 2027 Invictus Games this summer.
An insider divulged to The Sunday Times how the Suits actress is willing to return to the U.K. for the sake of her family. "I think she would come back with him [and the children]. They love to do stuff as a family whenever they can, and when they do things as a couple philanthropically, they often do take the kids along privately. I can’t see a reason why he’d come over with the kids without her," they shared.
"There will be all kinds of considerations, like the children’s school and other commitments. But if the security is sorted, then yes, of course that would open up the door to come back more with his family and bring the family over more. He’s been clear on that," the source went on about Harry, who shares son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, with the actress.
Harry recently won government-funded security for himself and Meghan for whenever they come back to England. If their protection clearance gets sorted, it will be easier for them to travel across the Atlantic Ocean later this year.