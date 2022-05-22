PR Problems! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Press Secretary Of Archewell Foundation Quits

In March 2021, Catherin St. Laurent — who worked as the Archewell Foundation's Chief of Staff and Director — left the job after only a little over a year as insiders claimed she wanted to quit because she was having to "fulfil a great many functions for the couple."

The couple's former communications secretary, Katrina McKeever, quit in September 2018, quickly followed by Meghan's personal assistant only two months later. In early 2019, one of the Duchess of Sussex's bodyguards also decided to leave the job for "personal reasons" after serving as her protection for mere months.

Not long after, Deputy Private Secretary Amy Pickerill announced she would be moving on from her role that upcoming May. The couple's communications secretary Jason Knauf also quit around that time.