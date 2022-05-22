PR Problems! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Press Secretary Of Archewell Foundation Quits
Another one bites the dust.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't seem to hold onto some of the most important members of their staff since their wedding in 2018. The latest to join the bunch is Archewell Foundation press secretary, Toya Holness, who started working for the royal couple in October 2020.
The former staffer, who has a degree in Strategic Public Relations from the University of Southern California (USC), was previously described as "Meghan's shadow" and was notorious for making similar fashion choices to the Suits actress.
Now, Holness is just one in a long list of at least 12 key aides no longer working for the Sussexes, according to The Daily Mail.
In March 2021, Catherin St. Laurent — who worked as the Archewell Foundation's Chief of Staff and Director — left the job after only a little over a year as insiders claimed she wanted to quit because she was having to "fulfil a great many functions for the couple."
The couple's former communications secretary, Katrina McKeever, quit in September 2018, quickly followed by Meghan's personal assistant only two months later. In early 2019, one of the Duchess of Sussex's bodyguards also decided to leave the job for "personal reasons" after serving as her protection for mere months.
Not long after, Deputy Private Secretary Amy Pickerill announced she would be moving on from her role that upcoming May. The couple's communications secretary Jason Knauf also quit around that time.
This is far from the only business-related hiccups plaguing the Sussexes in recent months. As OK! previously reported, Netflix dropped their children's series Pearl amid cutbacks. The animated show was developed by Meghan in partnership with Archewell Productions as a part of their 2020 contract with the streaming service to create a wide array of new content including feature films, television shows and documentaries.
It is unclear if the show will be picked up by another network.