Prince Harry's 'Other Woman' Claims About Queen Camilla Debunked by Ex-Royal Butler
A former royal butler is pushing back on Prince Harry’s claims about his stepmother, Queen Camilla Parker Bowles.
Grant Harrold, who served under King Charles for seven years, opened up about the “complex” feelings Harry, 40, said he and his brother, Prince William, had toward their eventual stepmother in his new memoir The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, set to be released on August 28.
Former Employee Refutes Prince Harry's 'Spare' Claims
Harrold recounted how Harry and William, 43, “got on so well” with Camilla, 78, which directly refutes Harry’s claims in his 2023 memoir, Spare. In addition, the ex-butler described his former boss, 76, as the “happiest” he had ever seen him on his wedding day to Camilla in April 2005.
"At the end of the festivities, Charles and Camilla were catching a flight to head straight to Birkhall [on the Balmoral estate],” he wrote in an excerpt shared by a news outlet on Monday, August 18. "We all went outside to wave them off and laughed as we saw William and Harry had decorated their car with 'Just Married.' As they drove off through the arches to cheers, the boys raced after the car."
Prince Harry Asked His Father Not to Marry Camilla Parker Bowles
In comparison, in Harry’s 2023 book, the dad of two wrote, “‘We support you,' we said. 'We endorse Camilla,' we said. 'Just please don’t marry her. Just be together, Pa.' He didn’t answer. But she answered. Straight away."
Prince Harry Referred to Camilla Parker Bowles as the 'Other Woman'
Harry also referred to Camilla as the “other woman” in his 2023 book. Camilla famously married Charles in 2005, nearly 10 years after his divorce from Princess Diana. Diana died in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris, France. In his book, Harry explained that King Charles both “confused” and “tormented” him and William throughout their childhood.
The Former Employee Also Revealed Drama With Meghan Markle
The ex-butler also revealed drama between Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and Harry’s late grandfather, Prince Phillip. According to the former employee, Philip made a shocking statement while in attendance at the couple’s 2018 wedding.
“Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the Royal Family, filed out of the chapel,” Grant wrote in the upcoming work. “When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the Queen [Elizabeth] and said, ‘Thank f--- that’s over.’”