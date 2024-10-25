Prince Harry's 'Personal Attacks on Queen Camilla' Confirmed to King Charles That His Son Is 'Totally Untrustworthy'
Prince Harry's public complaints about Queen Camilla might have greatly impacted the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his father, King Charles.
"Its [Spare's] portrait of the royal family was far from flattering," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "It has made the rift with his brother deeper and possibly irreparable."
"The King was so angered by his personal attacks on Queen Camilla that he evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore, their base in Britain," Fitzwilliams alleged. "It confirmed their belief that both he and Meghan were totally untrustworthy."
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Her Majesty doesn't want Harry to return to royal duties after talking about her in Spare.
"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," a source told an outlet. "She [Camilla] doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."
According to the source, Camilla views Harry as a "wolf in sheep's clothing," adding he brings "stress and drama" to their lives.
"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole,” the insider said. "If Harry does get the invite back to the U.K., he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and Camilla has been mindful of her husband's energy.
"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," a source claimed. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."
"The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the insider noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."
Camilla isn't the only royal Harry negatively wrote about in Spare, as Harry painted William as hot-headed in his explosive memoir. Due to his tell-all, royal experts think the Prince of Wales has taken a firm stance against Harry working for The Firm.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
Charles' former butler Grant Harrold spent years working for the famous brood, and he doesn't envision William reconciling with Harry unless the duke showed a level of remorse.
"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir Spare] was a mistake," Harrold shared.
"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he noted. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is… Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."
Fitzwilliams spoke to GB News.