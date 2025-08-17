Former Butler Tells All: Prince Philip Took Savage Swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Their 2018 Wedding
Former royal butler Grant Harrold, author of The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, cited a shocking statement in his memoir that Prince Philip made while in attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding.
“Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the Royal Family, filed out of the chapel,” Harrold wrote in his upcoming work, due to be released on August 28. “When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the Queen [Elizabeth] and said, ‘Thank f--- that’s over.’”
'I Think He Was Speaking for the Majority of the People'
“It was very funny,” the former butler, who attended the couple’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, added. “I think he was speaking for the majority of people, who were wondering what it was all about and when it was going to end, but he was the man who actually said it.”
Harry and Meghan married on May 19, 2018. Bishop Michael Curry delivered a sermon that was unconventional to the royal norm, which Harrold detailed in his memoir.
“We could see everybody walking in and out and hear the whole service, including the animated and very lengthy sermon by the American bishop Michael Curry,” he described of the event.
'Delighted to See Prince Harry So Happy'
Harrold also provided a look into provisions Harry and Meghan offered to attendees, writing, “The couple had provided picnic bags with shortbread, water, and a royal chocolate coin in a commemorative.”
He emphasized the contentment Harry displayed as he married the When Sparks Fly actress, saying he was “delighted to see Prince Harry so happy.” Harrold elaborated on the support the couple received, writing, “The crowds turned out in unbelievable numbers, and the atmosphere was amazing. Our tickets permitted us to sit outside, which was perfect, because I saw a lot more than I did when inside for Prince Charles and Camilla’s marriage blessing.”
Meghan Markle's History With the Royals
Harry and Meghan have since relocated to Montecito, Calif., where they raise their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
After stepping down as working members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan have received an insurmountable amount of criticism regarding the Suits actress’ behaviors. Meghan’s “bullying” of royal staffers allegedly got so severe, staff sought therapy to treat their PTSD.
Members of the Royal Family have also expressed their disdain for the couple and their decision to get married.
As OK! reported, Prince Andrew told Harry that his “biggest mistake ever” would be marrying Meghan, whom the Duke of York claimed was “too old” for his nephew.