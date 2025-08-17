ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Former Butler Tells All: Prince Philip Took Savage Swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Their 2018 Wedding Source: mega Prince Philip was not a fan of his grandson's wedding. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 17 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

'I Think He Was Speaking for the Majority of the People'

Source: mega Prince Philip made an explicit remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

“It was very funny,” the former butler, who attended the couple’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, added. “I think he was speaking for the majority of people, who were wondering what it was all about and when it was going to end, but he was the man who actually said it.” Harry and Meghan married on May 19, 2018. Bishop Michael Curry delivered a sermon that was unconventional to the royal norm, which Harrold detailed in his memoir. “We could see everybody walking in and out and hear the whole service, including the animated and very lengthy sermon by the American bishop Michael Curry,” he described of the event.

'Delighted to See Prince Harry So Happy'

Source: mega The author said Prince Harry looked 'happy' when he married Meghan Markle.

Harrold also provided a look into provisions Harry and Meghan offered to attendees, writing, “The couple had provided picnic bags with shortbread, water, and a royal chocolate coin in a commemorative.” He emphasized the contentment Harry displayed as he married the When Sparks Fly actress, saying he was “delighted to see Prince Harry so happy.” Harrold elaborated on the support the couple received, writing, “The crowds turned out in unbelievable numbers, and the atmosphere was amazing. Our tickets permitted us to sit outside, which was perfect, because I saw a lot more than I did when inside for Prince Charles and Camilla’s marriage blessing.”

Meghan Markle's History With the Royals

Source: mega Meghan Markle formed a negative reputation for herself within the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan have since relocated to Montecito, Calif., where they raise their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. After stepping down as working members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan have received an insurmountable amount of criticism regarding the Suits actress’ behaviors. Meghan’s “bullying” of royal staffers allegedly got so severe, staff sought therapy to treat their PTSD.

Prince Andrew Told Prince Harry His 'Biggest Mistake' Would Be Marrying Meghan Markle

Source: mega Prince Andrew told Prince Harry that marrying Meghan Markle would be a 'mistake.'