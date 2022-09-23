Prince Harry & Prince William Used To Disrespectfully 'Argue' With King Charles Over His Marriage To Queen Consort Camilla

While Prince Harry and Prince William have grown apart, the brothers were once on the exact same page when it came to their father King Charles' relationship with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

In Angela Levin's new biography Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, the writer explained that when Charles first began dating Camilla in the early 2000s, the boys didn't seem to have a blatant issue with her, but after the pair's 2005 wedding, things went south.