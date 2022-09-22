Prince William Was Relieved When Prince Harry Moved To California, Source Dishes: 'The Drama Was Gone'

When Harry wanted to relocate to the U.S. and give up his duties, a source claimed that William and Kate Middleton were happy that "the drama was gone."

However, "to this day, William still cannot forgive his brother."

“Actually, the more you see about how the Sussexes are approaching these things, it is much more Californian, much closer aligned to activism and celebrity than it is to royalty. The point about royalty is it’s the only institution that links together civic society, the philanthropic world, and establishment. The Sussexes know they’re not able to compare to them. The key point is that they’re not even trying. What they are doing is making a difference in their politico-philanthropic world, and that’s great," a senior aide said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.