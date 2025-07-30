or
Prince William Will Have Prince Harry 'Cut Out Entirely' When He Becomes King, Palace Insider Claims: 'His Future in the U.K. Is Over'

Composite photo of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: mega

Prince William is ready to cut the cord for good.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Though Prince William won't take the throne until after his father, King Charles, dies, royal insiders claimed the former is already in the process of making plans for the monarchy's future.

First and foremost, the Prince of Wales will reportedly ensure brother Prince Harry has no connection to the family after stepping down from his royal role, moving to America and continuously shading the British brood.

Prince Harry Will Have 'Zero Place' in the Monarchy

Image of Prince William won't allow Prince Harry in 'the new monarchy' when the former becomes king, a source said.
Source: mega

Prince William won't allow Prince Harry in 'the new monarchy' when the former becomes king, a source said.

"This isn’t up for debate. William has already made the call," a palace staffer revealed to gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Substack. "Harry will have zero role, zero title, and zero place in the new monarchy."

While the Duke of Sussex has been trying to make amends with Charles — the two's teams even met up for a secret "peace talk" — William and Kate Middleton were never informed of the gathering, which they felt was "unforgivable," said an insider. "That was the final straw."

Prince William Will Make Prince Harry 'Persona Non Grata'

Image of 'Harry’s future in the U.K.' will be over when William takes the throne, a source spilled.
Source: mega

'Harry’s future in the U.K.' will be over when William takes the throne, a source spilled.

Another source doubled down on William's animosity for the Spare author, spilling, "Harry’s future in the U.K. is over. He’s not just being sidelined — he’s being cut out entirely."

"He’ll be persona non grata," a palace official noted. "There’s no seat at the table. Not now. Not ever."

Prince William Has No Interest in Allowing the Sussex Kids to Have Royal Roles

MORE ON:
Prince William

Image of Harry and Meghan Markle would allegedly allow their two kids to join the monarchy if they wanted.
Source: mega

Harry and Meghan Markle would allegedly allow their two kids to join the monarchy if they wanted.

As OK! reported, rumors recently swirled that the Sussexes would allow their children, Archie and Lilibet, to join the British monarchy if they choose to do so on their own accord one day. However, British photographer Helena Chard insisted William "will not be thinking of giving the Sussex children formal future royal roles."

Chard even called the idea "ludicrous."

Image of the Sussexes are raising their two children in California.
Source: @meghan/instagram

The Sussexes are raising their two children in California.

"The children are being raised in America and, as I understand, do not have any understanding of the British royal family," she explained to a news outlet. "They will not have received the guidance to fit into royal life and royal expectations should not even be a thought."

Chard also didn't understand why the Sussexes would "want" their kids to be in the monarchy, noting the duo "stepped down as working royals, painted the British royal family in the most aberrant light, and ran as far away from them as possible!"

Image of Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said Harry and Meghan are delusional for thinking William would give their kids royal roles.
Source: mega

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said Harry and Meghan are delusional for thinking William would give their kids royal roles.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield agreed with those comments, stating, "It’s utterly absurd for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to believe their children might one day choose to become working royals."

"That kind of entitlement isn’t just wishful thinking — it borders on delusion. These are American children who’ve been raised oceans away from the monarchy, with no exposure to the customs, culture, or continuity that define royal life," the "To Di for Daily" podcast host shared. "Harry closed that door himself the moment he boarded Tyler Perry’s private jet and handed over his life story to a ghostwriter for Spare."

