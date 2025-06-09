Prince William 'Deeply Hurt' by How Prince Harry Shaded Kate Middleton in 'Spare': 'The Betrayal He Won't Forget'

As OK! reported, Harry revealed in his 2023 memoir that Kate brought Meghan Markle to tears prior to the Sussexes' 2018 wedding.

According to the father-of-two, Kate texted Meghan to say that there was a problem with Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress, which was "too big, long and baggy" and made Charlotte "burst into tears when she tried it on."

The Suits actress asked the mom-of-three to bring Charlotte to the tailor at the palace, but Harry claimed her reply "was not sufficient" for Kate.

During their call, the Princess of Wales allegedly told Meghan that all of the six bridesmaid dresses needed to be redone even though the wedding was only four days away.