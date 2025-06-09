Prince William 'Deeply Hurt' by How Prince Harry Shaded Kate Middleton in 'Spare': 'The Betrayal He Won't Forget'
Though Prince Harry has criticized the royal family countless times since he left the monarchy and moved to America in 2020, royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes it was the Duke of Sussex shading Kate Middleton in his memoir Spare that bothered his brother, Prince William, the most.
"Catherine has been nothing but supportive of her husband – and that’s exactly why Prince William is so deeply hurt," Schofield shared.
Prince William Is Upset Over the Way Prince Harry Treated Kate Middleton
"His pain doesn’t come from personal insults or headlines. It comes from his instinct to protect the woman he loves," the "To Di for Daily" podcast host told a news outlet. "But what cuts the deepest is Harry’s treatment of Catherine. She’s always loved him, always treated him like a little brother. That’s the betrayal William won’t forget… But Harry never seems to think about the consequences."
Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Used to Have a Great Relationship
Royal guru Helena Chard agreed, noting Kate and Harry always seemed to be "giggiling" and in great spirits when they were at events together.
"Sadly and upsettingly, Princess Catherine was dragged into the public negative narrative which was a real smack round the face for the kind sister-in-law who tried hard to be the peacemaker between the brothers," she noted.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Tiff
As OK! reported, Harry revealed in his 2023 memoir that Kate brought Meghan Markle to tears prior to the Sussexes' 2018 wedding.
According to the father-of-two, Kate texted Meghan to say that there was a problem with Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress, which was "too big, long and baggy" and made Charlotte "burst into tears when she tried it on."
The Suits actress asked the mom-of-three to bring Charlotte to the tailor at the palace, but Harry claimed her reply "was not sufficient" for Kate.
During their call, the Princess of Wales allegedly told Meghan that all of the six bridesmaid dresses needed to be redone even though the wedding was only four days away.
Kate Middleton Apologized to Meghan Markle After Their Argument
Harry revealed in his book, "A short time later, I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing. I was horrified to see her so upset but didn't think it was a catastrophe." Kate visited the couple the next day to apologize.
Meghan briefly touched on the tiff in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, spilling, Kate "apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing." The Duchess of Sussex also said she had "forgiven" Kate over the incident.