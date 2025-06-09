or
Prince William
Prince William 'Deeply Hurt' by How Prince Harry Shaded Kate Middleton in 'Spare': 'The Betrayal He Won't Forget'

Photo of Prince William with Kate Middleton and a picture of Prince Harry
Source: mega

A royal expert believes the most hurtful thing Prince Harry did to Prince William was the Duke of Sussex shading Kate Middleton in 'Spare.'

By:

June 9 2025, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Though Prince Harry has criticized the royal family countless times since he left the monarchy and moved to America in 2020, royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes it was the Duke of Sussex shading Kate Middleton in his memoir Spare that bothered his brother, Prince William, the most.

"Catherine has been nothing but supportive of her husband – and that’s exactly why Prince William is so deeply hurt," Schofield shared.

Prince William Is Upset Over the Way Prince Harry Treated Kate Middleton

prince william deeply hurt harry shaded kate middleton spare betrayal
Source: mega

Prince William feels Prince Harry betrayed him by shading Kate Middleton in his memoir, 'Spare.'

"His pain doesn’t come from personal insults or headlines. It comes from his instinct to protect the woman he loves," the "To Di for Daily" podcast host told a news outlet. "But what cuts the deepest is Harry’s treatment of Catherine. She’s always loved him, always treated him like a little brother. That’s the betrayal William won’t forget… But Harry never seems to think about the consequences."

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Used to Have a Great Relationship

prince william deeply hurt harry shaded kate middleton spare betrayal
Source: mega

A royal expert noted that Kate used to try to be the 'peacemaker' for the brothers.

Royal guru Helena Chard agreed, noting Kate and Harry always seemed to be "giggiling" and in great spirits when they were at events together.

"Sadly and upsettingly, Princess Catherine was dragged into the public negative narrative which was a real smack round the face for the kind sister-in-law who tried hard to be the peacemaker between the brothers," she noted.

Prince William

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Tiff

prince william deeply hurt harry shaded kate middleton spare betrayal
Source: mega

Harry claimed Kate Middleton's words caused Meghan Markle to cry just a few days before the Sussexes' 2018 wedding.

As OK! reported, Harry revealed in his 2023 memoir that Kate brought Meghan Markle to tears prior to the Sussexes' 2018 wedding.

According to the father-of-two, Kate texted Meghan to say that there was a problem with Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress, which was "too big, long and baggy" and made Charlotte "burst into tears when she tried it on."

The Suits actress asked the mom-of-three to bring Charlotte to the tailor at the palace, but Harry claimed her reply "was not sufficient" for Kate.

During their call, the Princess of Wales allegedly told Meghan that all of the six bridesmaid dresses needed to be redone even though the wedding was only four days away.

Kate Middleton Apologized to Meghan Markle After Their Argument

prince william deeply hurt harry shaded kate middleton spare betrayal
Source: mega

Though Kate apologized to the Sussexes, their relationship was never repaired.

Harry revealed in his book, "A short time later, I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing. I was horrified to see her so upset but didn't think it was a catastrophe." Kate visited the couple the next day to apologize.

Meghan briefly touched on the tiff in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, spilling, Kate "apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing." The Duchess of Sussex also said she had "forgiven" Kate over the incident.

