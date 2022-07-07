Harry thinks he should have been informed about the aides' involvement, as the filing states he's long had "significant" tension with Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary.

"He should have been told so he could have considered things properly and made representations," Harry's attorney Shaheed Fatima reportedly stated. "If there had been a fair process, Ravec [Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures] would or could have reached a different decision ... the role of the royal household as equal partner in the process was inappropriate."