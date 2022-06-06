Meghan Markle Gave Husband Prince Harry Some Reassuring Advice During Jubilee Event — Find Out What She Whispered
Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hadn't seen the royal family in quite some time, it's only fitting that the former actress, 40, reassured her husband during one of the events they went to.
During the 50-minute Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, June 4, Meghan whispered to Harry, "Yeah, will be fine," according to a lip reader.
It seemed like the duo, who moved to California in 2020, got the cold shoulder from other senior royals, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. As OK! previously reported, the 73-year-old barely glanced at Meghan and Harry, and William and Kate sat on the other side of the room.
“The excuse was that as they are no longer working members, they were to take a literal back seat," expert Ingrid Seward explained of the distance. “The reality is the Palace were determined there would be no photographs that might reveal any animosity between the brothers. Becoming a ‘second row royal’ is difficult for Harry to swallow.”
However, it seems like Charles is ready to put the past behind him once and for all, as Harry and Meghan were seen leaving Clarence House, sparking rumors that they are burying the hatchet.
While at an event, Charles also spoke about his brood.
"He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend,” Sarah Friar, CEO of the app Nextdoor, said of Queen Elizabeth's eldest child. “We see it with neighbors, right? I’m from a company called Nextdoor, so people coming together with the best coming out. People who don’t know each other are out having fun.”
Friar, who sat next to Charles, added that he commented, “When it comes to Monday, are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that."
The reunion was short and sweet, as Harry and Meghan are already back in the U.S.