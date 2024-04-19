Prince Harry Scores Legal Win in Lawsuit Against British Tabloid
Prince Harry scored a legal win in his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, as the High Court rejected the publisher's application to delay the trial. The Duke of Sussex and various British celebrities are taking legal action against the tabloid industry, and they accused The Sun and other outlets of phone hacking, unlawful information gathering, landline tapping and bugging.
“I consider there are too few advantages at this stage to abandoning the orderly preparation of a trial on all issues to instead have a trial on only one issue,” High Court Justice Timothy Fancourt said.
According to Fancourt, the January 2025 trial date was set in November 2022 and NGN waited too long to object.
“It would be quite a serious thing to overturn at such a late stage,” he shared, noting that all existing parties had “been working for years” on the case.
The judge said a significant amount of preparation had been done “at considerable expense,” and there were "too few advantages to abandoning the orderly preparation" of the January 2025 trial.
OK! previously reported Harry was proud of Fancourt's decision to rule in his favor in his legal battle against the Mirror Group in 2023.
"Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability," Harry said in a statement.
Similar to The Sun, the veteran claimed the Mirror Group went against journalistic integrity to source private information about Harry.
"I'd like to thank my legal team for so successfully dismantling the sworn testimony of Mirror Group Newspaper's senior executives, legal department and journalists who at least turned up to Court, unlike their colleagues, who were perhaps too afraid to do so," he penned.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to 'Swallow Their Pride' and Reconcile With the Royal Family Amid Health Crises
- Meghan Markle 'Felt Tricked' as She Thought Frogmore Cottage Would Be a 'Grander Property'
- Prince Harry and King Charles 'Want to Move Toward Reconciliation' as His Majesty Battles Cancer
Harry was appreciative of the outcome of the case.
"Today's ruling is vindicating and affirming," Harry concluded. "I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it's a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."
The Mirror Group took accountability for their actions and were remorseful for what occurred.
"We welcome today's judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago," the Mirror Group said. "Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologize unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fancourt publicly acknowledged his findings in a statement.
Fancourt stated the Mirror Group "only played a small part in everything that the Duke suffered" and "was not responsible for all the unlawful activity that was directed at the Duke, and that a good deal of the oppressive behavior of the press towards the Duke over the years was not unlawful at all."