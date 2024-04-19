Prince Harry Scores Legal Win in Lawsuit Against British Tabloid

“I consider there are too few advantages at this stage to abandoning the orderly preparation of a trial on all issues to instead have a trial on only one issue,” High Court Justice Timothy Fancourt said.

According to Fancourt, the January 2025 trial date was set in November 2022 and NGN waited too long to object.

“It would be quite a serious thing to overturn at such a late stage,” he shared, noting that all existing parties had “been working for years” on the case.

The judge said a significant amount of preparation had been done “at considerable expense,” and there were "too few advantages to abandoning the orderly preparation" of the January 2025 trial.