ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry Slams Tina Brown as British Journalist Doubles Down on Claim He Called Son Prince Archie His 'Little African Child' Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Tina Brown are in the midst of a war of words. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 19 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Tina Brown have become embroiled in a heated public dispute after the renowned royal commentator doubled down on a controversial claim involving the Duke of Sussex and his son, Prince Archie. The feud exploded after Brown, 72, accused Harry, 41, of calling Archie, 6, "my little Africa child" during a conversation with late primatologist Jane Goodall about his and wife Meghan Markle's eldest child. Meghan, 44 — who's opened up about the challenges she's faced being a biracial child raised by her Black mother, Doria Ragland, 69, and white dad, Thomas Markle, 81 — also shares a daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4, with Prince Harry.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry was accused of calling his son, Prince Archie, his 'little African child.'

The U.K. journalist first made the shocking claim during an appearance on Katie Couric's "Next Question" podcast, insisting Goodall herself repeated Harry's alleged remark to her. Harry's camp, however, forcefully denied the allegation, declaring in a statement on Thursday, December 18, that Brown was a liar and had fabricated the story while exploiting Goodall's recent death. "The Duke of Sussex has never said anything remotely resembling what is being claimed," a spokesperson for the estranged royal said. "Tina Brown knows exactly what she’s doing by inventing these words and attributing them to a highly respected woman who is deceased and unable to correct the record."

Tina Brown Doubles Down on Bombshell Prince Harry Claim

Source: MEGA Tina Brown doubled down on her claim about Prince Harry.

Brown, however, stood by her claims in a comment to Tom Sykes' The Royalist on Friday, December 19. The magazine editor clarified her story slightly, admitting there was one minor wording error in her retelling of the conversation she supposedly had with Goodall prior to her death at age 91 on October 1. "On Katie Couric’s podcast on Wednesday the 17th, I recounted what Jane Goodall said to me in June of this year about Prince Harry," Brown explained to the self-proclaimed royal whisperer. "She remembered affectionately Harry saying when Archie was born, 'I want you to come and meet my African child.' She actually said ‘Africa child,' but I was speaking too quickly."

Prince Harry Responds After Tina Turner Doubled Down on Wild Claim

Source: MEGA Prince Harry denied calling his and Meghan Markle's son his 'little African child.'

Brown added that, aside from what she described as an "inadvertent mistake," the U.K. reporter accurately conveyed Goodall’s remarks. Sources close to Harry were unconvinced by the explanation, however, as one insider dismissed Brown's clarification, stating: "Doubling down, but now clarifying 'inadvertent mistakes.' What else is she getting wrong?" Another confidant argued Brown's apparent lies were unfair not only to Harry but also to Goodall, who is deceased and unable to confirm or dispute the claim.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry was accused of making the comment to Jane Goodall, who died in October.