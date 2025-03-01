or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle 'Loves to Brag' About 'What a Wonderful Dad' Prince Harry Is to Their Kids Archie and Lilibet

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018.

By:

March 1 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle is proud of the dad her husband, Prince Harry, has become.

The famed royal's wife reportedly uses any opportunity to praise Harry's role as a father to their son, Archie, 5, and daughter, Lilibet, 3.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle loves brag wonderful dad prince harry kids archie lilibet
Source: MEGA

The royal couple shares two kids: Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Article continues below advertisement

"Meghan loves to brag what a wonderful dad he is," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the Suits actress, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

Earlier this month, Meghan made an example of how much she enjoys boasting about her husband while speaking at a welcome reception in Vancouver, Canada, for the Invictus Games.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle loves brag wonderful dad prince harry kids archie lilibet
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raise their kids in California.

Article continues below advertisement

"As you know, with families, the big rush in the morning and getting ready for school and packing the lunchboxes and making breakfast and my husband is in all of that with all of us," she explained on February 7. "And then he’ll be on his phone, and Archie will say, 'Papa, why are you on your phone?’ and he’s like, 'Because it’s Invictus, I’m getting ready for Invictus.'"

Back in January, Harry being in dad mode was put on full display during a rare outing with his son in California.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle loves brag wonderful dad prince harry kids archie lilibet
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The father-of-two was spotted teaching Prince Archie how to surf alongside professional wave rider Raimana Van Bastolaer.

In a later-deleted Instagram video shared by the pro surfer, Harry and his son could be seen sporting matching wetsuits near the water.

Article continues below advertisement

The video was likely removed due to Meghan and Harry's efforts to keep their kids out of the spotlight.

Harry opened up about fatherhood while speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City in December 2024, admitting it's his "main goal" in life to be "the best dad and best husband."

Article continues below advertisement

"Living [in the U.S.] and bringing my kids up here, it’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live, and it feels as though it’s the life that my mom wanted for me," the Spare author added in reference to his late mother, Princess Diana, who devastatingly died at age 36 as a result of a car crash in Paris, France.

Harry additionally addressed constant criticism involving his marriage and the negative rumors that spread as a result of the hate.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle loves brag wonderful dad prince harry kids archie lilibet
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle 'loves to brag' about how great of a dad Prince Harry is, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

"Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well," he mentioned. "So it’s just like, what?"

"It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," Harry declared, pointing out how many people would love to see his and Meghan's marriage fail. "Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

Life & Style spoke to a source about Meghan.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.