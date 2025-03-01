Meghan Markle 'Loves to Brag' About 'What a Wonderful Dad' Prince Harry Is to Their Kids Archie and Lilibet
Meghan Markle is proud of the dad her husband, Prince Harry, has become.
The famed royal's wife reportedly uses any opportunity to praise Harry's role as a father to their son, Archie, 5, and daughter, Lilibet, 3.
"Meghan loves to brag what a wonderful dad he is," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the Suits actress, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.
Earlier this month, Meghan made an example of how much she enjoys boasting about her husband while speaking at a welcome reception in Vancouver, Canada, for the Invictus Games.
"As you know, with families, the big rush in the morning and getting ready for school and packing the lunchboxes and making breakfast and my husband is in all of that with all of us," she explained on February 7. "And then he’ll be on his phone, and Archie will say, 'Papa, why are you on your phone?’ and he’s like, 'Because it’s Invictus, I’m getting ready for Invictus.'"
Back in January, Harry being in dad mode was put on full display during a rare outing with his son in California.
The father-of-two was spotted teaching Prince Archie how to surf alongside professional wave rider Raimana Van Bastolaer.
In a later-deleted Instagram video shared by the pro surfer, Harry and his son could be seen sporting matching wetsuits near the water.
The video was likely removed due to Meghan and Harry's efforts to keep their kids out of the spotlight.
Harry opened up about fatherhood while speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City in December 2024, admitting it's his "main goal" in life to be "the best dad and best husband."
"Living [in the U.S.] and bringing my kids up here, it’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live, and it feels as though it’s the life that my mom wanted for me," the Spare author added in reference to his late mother, Princess Diana, who devastatingly died at age 36 as a result of a car crash in Paris, France.
Harry additionally addressed constant criticism involving his marriage and the negative rumors that spread as a result of the hate.
"Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well," he mentioned. "So it’s just like, what?"
"It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," Harry declared, pointing out how many people would love to see his and Meghan's marriage fail. "Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."
Life & Style spoke to a source about Meghan.