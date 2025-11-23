ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Revealed — The Countries Prince Harry Desperately Wanted to Relocate to After Megxit ... Before His Wife 'Dragged' Him to America to 'Chase Her Showbiz Fantasies' Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH Prince Harry had a list of countries he wanted to go to after Megxit, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 23 2025, Published 1:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Prince Harry is said to have been "dragged" toward and "manipulated into" a life in the United States by Meghan Markle, as he privately pushed for them to settle in several other countries following their exit from royal duties. One source described the move to the States as "the moment Harry surrendered the last of his independence." Harry, 41, had initially outlined a plan in 2019 to split his time between royal work in Britain and a quieter life abroad, hoping to escape what he called the "drama" and "lies" of the tabloid press.

Source: MEGA The pair left the U.K. in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex later detailed those ambitions in his memoir Spare, written before he and Meghan moved permanently to California with their children, 6-year-old Archie and Lilibet, 4. The couple now live in Montecito, far from the initial destinations sources say Harry had championed, including New Zealand and South Africa. In Spare, Harry recalled: "Brief as it was, that taste of freedom had got us thinking. What if life could be like that... all the time? What if we could spend at least part of each year somewhere far away, still doing work for the Queen, but beyond the reach of the press? Free. Free from the British press, free from the drama, free from the lies. But also free from the supposed 'public interest' that was used to justify the frenzied coverage of us."

Source: Kyle Glenn/Unsplash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California.

He continued: "We talked about New Zealand. We talked about South Africa. Half the year in Cape Town maybe? That could work. Away from the drama, but closer to my conservation work – and to eighteen other Commonwealth countries. I'd run the idea by Granny once before. She'd even signed off on it." But sources now claim Harry's preferred options were quietly sidelined in favor of a full relocation to the United States as Meghan wanted to "chase her showbiz dreams and fantasies of being a billionaire entrepreneur in the same vein as Gwyneth Paltrow." One insider said: "Harry genuinely believed countries like South Africa or New Zealand offered the balance he needed – privacy, purpose, and distance from the noise. But ultimately, Meghan wanted America, and the decision shifted fast. She knew it was the only place she could pursue her business and acting dreams, and Harry was manipulated by her into going her way."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tried to split their time between the royal family and living in the U.S.

The same source added: "Harry had lobbied passionately for a move to Cape Town in particular. He loved the idea of grounding his conservation work there. But once the conversations moved toward California, he was outnumbered." In Spare, Harry also described tensions with King Charles, 77, over how the plans were handled. "I'd run it by Pa, at Clarence House," he wrote. He added he was told to "put it in writing," which he did immediately. But Harry said: "Within a few days it was in all the papers and caused a huge stink."

He said when Charles later insisted the plans be resubmitted in writing, he resisted, saying: "Yeah, um, did that once before, Pa. And our plan immediately got leaked and scuppered." According to those close to the negotiations, the leak convinced Harry remaining within the royal system was untenable. Another source said: "That was the point he mentally walked away. He felt betrayed and couldn't see any route to stay. Meghan framed the U.S. as the only clean escape, and from then on it was the direction they were headed." Botswana, where Harry and Meghan spent time early in their relationship, was also on the Duke's list as a possible relocation option.

Source: MEGA 'Africa has always been Harry's reset button,' a source said.