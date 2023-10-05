Prince Harry 'Longs for Old Pals' After Relocating to California

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, and the loss of the property shifted how the veteran spends time in his home country.

"He appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent U.K. residence," Boardman told an outlet. "During his visits to London, he typically resides in hotels and avoids public appearances. Undoubtedly, Prince Harry longs for his old friendships."