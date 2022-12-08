Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Took Trip To Africa After Only Meeting Twice, Were Nervous They Wouldn't 'Like Each Other'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they took a trip to Africa — after only meeting twice.
"This women I only met twice is coming to Botswana, and we’re going to be living in a tent for 10 days. Wow," the 38-year-old said.
For her part, the 41-year-old added, "I am getting on the plane going to the middle of the bush – what? What if we don’t like each other? And then we’re stuck in the middle of the bush in a tent."
When the two landed, everything went smoothly. "We sat next to each other, started holding hands, squeezed in a kiss and then everything felt totally normal and natural. We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world and the media joined in," Harry recalled.
"It was all so overwhelming to be out there, be in our little tent, hear this rustling," the actress said of elephants and other animals close to their tent. "He said, 'I promise I will keep you safe.' I believed him."
Harry added, "You put a lot of faith and trust in me. It felt so right and so normal."
The pair, who met through Instagram in 2016, were able to have some quiet moments to themselves before the world found out about their romance.
"There was no distraction, no cell phone reception, no mirror, no bathroom. There was no 'How do I look?' Thankfully, we really liked each other," Meghan gushed.
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who live in California, shared how they connected.
"Right before we met, we gotten one more season of Suits and then I was single for a couple of months, I was like this is it, I am going to travel, come on girls, let’s go," Meghan began. "I was really intent on being single and just having fun girl time. I had my career, my life, I had my path, and then came H. I mean, talk about a plot twist."
"I was like, 'Who is that?' She sent me an email saying I know you’re single and a friend of mine asked about you and he’d like to meet you. I said, who is it? And she said it’s Prince Haz and I said, 'Who is that?' I asked if I could see his feed. That is the thing – that is your homework, I was like let me see what they’re about in their feed, not what someone else knows about them, what they’re putting out about themselves. That to me was the best barometer. I went through and was just beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and the time he was spending in Africa," she said.
