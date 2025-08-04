or
Meghan Markle's Royal Staffers Were 'Worried' She'd Seek 'Revenge' Over Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle isn't in the clear just yet.

Aug. 4 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle’s two-year stint as a working member of the British Royal Family didn't go as planned — and her exit was even worse.

Once she and Prince Harry stepped down as official royals and moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020, the door blew open for bombshell bullying allegations made against Meghan.

During an “Unfiltered” podcast episode from July 25, royal correspondent and author Valentine Low revealed why Meghan’s ex-royal staffers waited several years before they opened up about the Duchess of Sussex mistreating them while under her supervision.

Meghan Markle's Royal Staff Left the Palace in a 'Broken' State

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

They “viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite,” Low explained. The author claimed her “broken” staff members became “very fragile” and “were worried about what Meghan would do to them” if she knew they exposed her.

“They’d left the employ of the royal family, and they still were in a psychologically delicate state as a result of what happened to them at that time,” Low added.

He also suggested that if Meghan and Harry “were difficult to work for then — they’re difficult to work for now.”

'There's Probably Something' Truthful About the Bullying Claims

Valentine Low said Meghan Markle's ex-staffers left the palace in a 'broken' state.

With several royal staffers coming forward to tell their stories to Low for his 2022 publication, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown — which detailed the inner workings of the monarchy — the author told podcast host Kinsley Schofield that “there’s probably something” truthful about the allegations since those who covered the claims did not “get sued” by Meghan or Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Lawyers Wrote Author 'Very Long' Letter With 'Strong' Warning

The biographer was given a 'strong' warning from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lawyers before he released his book in 2022.

Low noted how Meghan and Harry’s lawyers sent him a “very long” letter with a “very strong” warning before he published the 2022 biography. Once the book was released, the author said he “didn’t hear a word” from the former royals or their legal team. As a result, the author believes that “all those stories earlier suggesting she might be Duchess Difficult — actually, maybe they’re true.”

Meghan Markle's Rep Responds to Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle's rep slammed the ongoing 'smear campaign' against her.

The ongoing bullying allegations, stemming from Low’s biography, led Meghan’s representative to release a statement and deny the accusations.

The Duchess of Sussex’s rep claimed Low “continues to desperately recycle false, offensive, and long-discredited allegations in an apparent bid to sell books and resuscitate relevance.” They claimed the author had a “broader and deeply troubling agenda.”

The Duchess has faced years of unfounded attacks masked as journalism in a never-ending smear campaign,” her spokesperson added. “Meghan remains undeterred by the noise and firmly focused on her family and work.”

