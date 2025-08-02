ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Royal Feud Explodes: Prince Andrew Told Prince Harry His 'Biggest Mistake' Would Be Marrying Meghan Markle Source: mega Prince Andrew told Prince Harry that marrying Meghan Markle would be his 'biggest mistake ever.' Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 2 2025, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Long before Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH titles and military honors, he and Prince Harry got into a heated argument over Andrew’s disdain for Meghan Markle. In Andrew Lownie’s upcoming investigative biography of Andrew, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the author claimed Andrew told his nephew he was “bonkers” for not properly researching Meghan’s background before bringing her into the royal family. He also said Meghan was “too old” for Harry and that marrying her would be his “biggest mistake ever.” The author added how Andrew “openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist.”

Prince Harry 'Hates' Prince Andrew

Source: mega Prince Andrew told Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was 'too old' for him.

Before meeting Meghan, Andrew and Harry had a huge blowout. Lownie wrote in his biography that Harry punched his uncle Andrew in 2013 after he called Andrew a “coward” for talking behind his back. The author said Harry “got the better” of his uncle and left him with a “bloody nose.” After years of disagreement, Harry allegedly told his brother, Prince William, he “hated Andrew.”

Royals' Concern for Meghan Markle's Intentions

Source: mega Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on their first date in July 2016.

Ever since Harry introduced Meghan to the royals after their first blind date in July 2016, his family has reportedly been suspicious of her intentions. Once she married Harry in May 2018, the royals’ concern grew deeper after plenty of off-kilter encounters Meghan had with royal staffers and family members. As OK! previously reported, Robert Lacy cited allegations about Meghan bullying staffers at Kensington Palace in his book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

Meghan Markle's Bullying Allegations

Source: mega Prince William went 'ballistic' after hearing that Meghan Markle was bullying royal staffers.

Lacy wrote about how William went “ballistic” after he was presented with intel about the Duchess of Sussex’s controversial actions behind closed doors. “The moment the Prince heard the bullying allegations, he got straight on the phone to talk to Harry — and when Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted,” the author claimed. “Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went straight round to find his brother on the Kensington campus.” Insiders told Lacy how Meghan made royal staffers so nervous that they would end up physically ill. He also described how one former employee ended up with PTSD.

Meghan Markle's Consisting Bullying Sends Royal Staffers to Therapy

Source: mega Royal staffers sought therapy as a result of Meghan Markle's bullying.