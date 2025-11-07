or
Prince William Blatantly Ignores Comment About Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s Scandal Following Claims He's 'Frustrated' With His Uncle

split photo of prince william and andrew
Source: mega

Prince William avoided a comment about his family during an interview with CNN on Wednesday, November 5.

Nov. 7 2025, Updated 6:08 p.m. ET

Prince William skirted around a comment regarding the scandal surrounding his family during an interview with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, November 5.

While speaking about his environmental award, the Earthshot Prize — the reason for his trip to Brazil — Amanpour mentioned there has been "a lot of change in your family recently."

The Prince of Wales clearly didn't want to talk about his personal life and shifted focus back to the Earthshot Prize, which he called "a classic example of change."

image of Prince William was in Brazil this week for the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.
Source: mega

Prince William was in Brazil this week for the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.

image of Prince William is tired of all the focus being on Andrew's scandals.
Source: mega

Prince William is tired of everything being about Andrew's scandals.

"These people in here [the climate change trailblazers up for the award] are the true action heroes of all time, and change will come by backing them, not by what I do," he said.

William, 43, continued, "I want to surround myself with people who want to make, change and do good in the world."

Earlier this week, a news outlet reported that William is "frustrated" by the persistent attention on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and the scandal he's embroiled in due to his ties to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

image of Prince William has been 'frustrated' about the 'focus' on the family scandal.
Source: mega

Prince William has been 'frustrated' about the 'focus' on the family scandal.

"Prince William believes passionately in the monarchy and its future," a source close to the royal told the news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, November 4. "He has been very frustrated that the focus has been on scandal rather than all the good work the royal family does. Earthshot is his legacy, and he is passionate about what it is trying to achieve."

The 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 5. Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes were among the night's performers.

image of King Charles has stripped his disgraced brother Prince Andrew of all of his royal titles and privileges.
Source: mega

King Charles has stripped his disgraced brother Prince Andrew of all of his royal titles and privileges.

On October 31, Andrew was stripped of his "prince" title.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

He was also ordered to vacate his home.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

