ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince William Blatantly Ignores Comment About Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Scandal Following Claims He's 'Frustrated' With His Uncle Allie Fasanella Nov. 7 2025, Updated 6:08 p.m. ET

Prince William skirted around a comment regarding the scandal surrounding his family during an interview with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, November 5. While speaking about his environmental award, the Earthshot Prize — the reason for his trip to Brazil — Amanpour mentioned there has been "a lot of change in your family recently." The Prince of Wales clearly didn't want to talk about his personal life and shifted focus back to the Earthshot Prize, which he called "a classic example of change."

Source: mega Prince William was in Brazil this week for the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.

Source: mega Prince William is tired of everything being about Andrew's scandals.

"These people in here [the climate change trailblazers up for the award] are the true action heroes of all time, and change will come by backing them, not by what I do," he said. William, 43, continued, "I want to surround myself with people who want to make, change and do good in the world." Earlier this week, a news outlet reported that William is "frustrated" by the persistent attention on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and the scandal he's embroiled in due to his ties to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Source: mega Prince William has been 'frustrated' about the 'focus' on the family scandal.

"Prince William believes passionately in the monarchy and its future," a source close to the royal told the news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, November 4. "He has been very frustrated that the focus has been on scandal rather than all the good work the royal family does. Earthshot is his legacy, and he is passionate about what it is trying to achieve." The 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 5. Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes were among the night's performers.

Source: mega King Charles has stripped his disgraced brother Prince Andrew of all of his royal titles and privileges.