Prince William 'Frustrated' Over 'Focus' on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's 'Scandal' as He Wants to Build 'His Legacy'

Prince William is reportedly “frustrated” by the shadow Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s scandals are casting over the British monarchy. “Prince William believes passionately in the monarchy and its future,” a source close to the royal told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, November 4. “He has been very frustrated that the focus has been on scandal rather than all the good work the royal family does. Earthshot is his legacy, and he is passionate about what it is trying to achieve.”

Prince William Is 'Frustrated' With Prince Andrew

Source: mega Prince William feels Andrew's scandals are overshadowing the monarchy.

William, 43, landed in Rio, Brazil, on Monday, November 3, as he’s set to present the Earthshot Prize, the annual award from the charity he set up himself. The accolade awards $1 million grants to projects in five different categories that aim to repair the world’s climate. The source explained that William hoped to use the overseas trip to “showcase the good work” of the monarchy. The trip marked William’s first major engagement since his uncle, 65, was stripped of his "prince" title over his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein last week.

Prince William Hoped Overseas Trip Would 'Showcase Good Work'

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of his 'prince' title.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in an October 30 statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor." "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Prince Andrew Relinquished 'Duke of York' Title

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew previously agreed to give up some of his titles on his own accord in October.

As OK! previously reported, Andrew announced on October 17 that he was giving up some of his titles on his own accord. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he said. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life." The decision followed King Charles reportedly hitting a “tipping point” with his younger brother.

Prince Andrew Faced Media Scrutiny

Source: MEGA The decision followed King Charles reportedly reaching a 'tipping point' with his younger brother amid his scandals.