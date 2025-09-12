or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Was ‘Blindsided’ by Prince Harry and King Charles’ Reunion: He ‘Would Have Tried to Block It’

Photo of Prince Harry, King Charles, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in 18 months, leaving his brother, Prince William, 'stunned' about the 'secret' meeting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in 18 months, leaving his older brother, Prince William, “stunned” about the “secret sit-down.”

"William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences. He had no idea Harry was on the schedule — and certainly wasn’t asked for input,” read a Rob Shuter Shuter Scoop report on Friday, September 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and King Charles Reunited

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles and Prince Harry reunited for the first time in 18 months.
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince Harry reunited for the first time in 18 months, but Prince William wasn't present.

A separate source added, “If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it. That’s why Charles went ahead quietly.”

Harry, 40, reunited with the reigning monarch at Charles’ London home on Wednesday, September 10. William, 43, reportedly learned of the 54-minute meeting between his brother and his father at the “very last second,” according to the report.

Buckingham Palace later addressed the rare father-son meeting, writing Charles had a "private tea at Clarence House with the Duke of Sussex."

Article continues below advertisement

The Meeting Marked Their First Since 2024

Photo of Prince Harry's relationship remains tense with his brother Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's relationship remains tense with his brother Prince William.

The meeting marked their first reunion since February 2024, as their relationship has remained tense since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from their royal duties in 2020.

Harry is reportedly committed to “rebuilding their father-and-son relationship,” especially after Charles’ cancer diagnosis was revealed last year.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Promised to Keep Meeting Secret

Photo of Prince Harry responded to reporters after his meeting with King Charles.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry responded to reporters after his meeting with King Charles.

“He has told his father he won't be giving any interviews about it and his team have been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said,” a source told Daily Mail. “There's a long way to go before Harry can earn his family's trust but he's given some assurances.”

Harry has seemingly kept his promise: After he met with Charles, Harry rushed to an appearance at The Gherkin, where he gave a coy response when asked by a reporter about his encounter with his father.

“Yes, he’s great. Thank you,” Harry simply responded.

Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship Remains Estranged

Photo of Prince Harry remains estranged from Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry remains estranged from Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

As for William and Harry’s relationship, they remain estranged. Their rift seemingly began in 2018 behind closed palace doors when a royal reporter claimed William wasn’t welcoming to Meghan, 44, as his younger brother's new wife.

After Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020, their relationship became only more strained. The drama reached a boiling point after the 2023 release of Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, where he shed even more light on the feud with his brother, even hinting at a physical conflict.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.