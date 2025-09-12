Prince William Was ‘Blindsided’ by Prince Harry and King Charles’ Reunion: He ‘Would Have Tried to Block It’
Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in 18 months, leaving his older brother, Prince William, “stunned” about the “secret sit-down.”
"William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences. He had no idea Harry was on the schedule — and certainly wasn’t asked for input,” read a Rob Shuter Shuter Scoop report on Friday, September 12.
Prince Harry and King Charles Reunited
A separate source added, “If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it. That’s why Charles went ahead quietly.”
Harry, 40, reunited with the reigning monarch at Charles’ London home on Wednesday, September 10. William, 43, reportedly learned of the 54-minute meeting between his brother and his father at the “very last second,” according to the report.
Buckingham Palace later addressed the rare father-son meeting, writing Charles had a "private tea at Clarence House with the Duke of Sussex."
The Meeting Marked Their First Since 2024
The meeting marked their first reunion since February 2024, as their relationship has remained tense since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from their royal duties in 2020.
Harry is reportedly committed to “rebuilding their father-and-son relationship,” especially after Charles’ cancer diagnosis was revealed last year.
Prince Harry Promised to Keep Meeting Secret
“He has told his father he won't be giving any interviews about it and his team have been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said,” a source told Daily Mail. “There's a long way to go before Harry can earn his family's trust but he's given some assurances.”
Harry has seemingly kept his promise: After he met with Charles, Harry rushed to an appearance at The Gherkin, where he gave a coy response when asked by a reporter about his encounter with his father.
“Yes, he’s great. Thank you,” Harry simply responded.
Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship Remains Estranged
As for William and Harry’s relationship, they remain estranged. Their rift seemingly began in 2018 behind closed palace doors when a royal reporter claimed William wasn’t welcoming to Meghan, 44, as his younger brother's new wife.
After Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020, their relationship became only more strained. The drama reached a boiling point after the 2023 release of Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, where he shed even more light on the feud with his brother, even hinting at a physical conflict.