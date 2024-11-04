Prince Harry's 'Private Conversations' Published in 'Spare' Were a 'Fabrication,' Palace Insider Reveals
Prince Harry shocked the world when he published Spare, but one royal insider claimed the Duke of Sussex didn't tell the full truth in the explosive memoir.
"Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King's son is suing the King's ministers in the King's courts," the adviser told biographer Robert Hardman in Charles III: New King. New Court. "That is pulling the King in three directions."
"You also have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong," they continued.
Harry's tell-all project was seen as the Duke of Sussex exposing royal family secrets, but the palace insider found inconsistencies with the Duke's stories.
"The adviser points, by way of example, to the section of Spare in which his account of being told of the Queen Mother's death was a fabrication," the source noted.
"Days later, at Eton, while studying, I took the call. I wish I could remember whose voice was at the other end; a courtier, I believe,'" Harry penned. "I recall that it was just before Easter, the weather bright and warm, light slanting through my window, filled with vivid colors. 'Your Royal Highness, the Queen Mother has died.'"
- Palace Fears Prince Harry Will Publish a Sequel to 'Spare' After He Omitted 'Recent Events' From the Book
- Prince Harry 'Scrapped' His 'Spare' Sequel Out of Fear It Would Further 'Damage' His Relationship With King Charles
- Prince Harry's Explosive Memoir 'Could Have Been 2 Books' But the Duke Feared King Charles and Prince William Would Never Forgive Him
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, the source noted that the Duke of Sussex was on a trip with King Charles when given the update on his great-grandmother's health.
"Harry was actually in Switzerland, skiing with his father and brother, when all three received the news," the source revealed.
"So imagine the situation if the Prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation," the adviser was quoted saying. "Or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate. There would be serious legal jeopardy."
While Harry resides in the U.S., royal watchers continue to wonder if the duke will take on royal duties as Charles battles cancer. OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duchess of Sussex is concerned about her husband rejoining the royal fold four years after "Megxit."
"She's deeply concerned that the royal family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she's not isolated or pushed to the sidelines," a separate source added.
Since moving to California, the Sussexes have complained about losing their personnel privileges in the U.K., but owning a home in Portugal could make it easier for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend time with the Windsors.
"Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it's likely she'll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point," a source told an outlet.
"And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped," the insider noted.
Charles' former butler Grant Harrold hinted at the couple's recent real estate investment could indicate that California didn't meet their expectations.
“Their life in the U.S. — there’s so many people that move away and move back, so I don’t think there’d be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the U.S. for Europe,” Harrold told an outlet.
“But maybe living in the States wasn’t what they thought it would be and that could be why they’re now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the U.K.," he added.