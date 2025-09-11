ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry Risks Forgiveness From His Family After 'Completely Destroying' His Relationships, Says Ex-Butler Source: mega A former royal butler does not see a world where Prince Harry will be welcomed back into the family. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, on Wednesday, September 10, after roughly 18 months of estrangement. However, the Duke of Sussex remains ostracized by most of the royal family after stepping down from his royal duties in 2020 to move to Montecito, Calif. Before he and his wife, Meghan Markle, traded in their HRH titles for a deal with Netflix, they slowly dismantled their relationships with the British monarchy by creating a toxic environment.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Were All So Close'

Source: mega Grant Harrold said Prince Harry 'completely destroyed' his relationships within the royal family.

According to Grant Harrold, a former butler of Buckingham Palace for seven years, Harry likely won’t redeem his place in the family after turning his back five years ago. “He’s done what household members typically do and spilled the beans,” Harrold told a news outlet. “It’s a big thing for the family to have one of their own do this. They were all so close, and to see that relationship completely destroyed, I do not see them coming back from it.”

Article continues below advertisement

'The King Doesn't Trust Harry'

Source: mega The former royal butler said King Charles 'doesn't trust Harry' after his Netflix deal and memoir.

The former royal butler noted that Harry’s choice to immerse himself in celebrity culture, where he’s surrounded by unknown sources, has caused concern for his father as they work to mend their differences. Harrold also suggested that Harry’s memoir, Spare, was too much for him to come back from, as it raises the idea of him writing another tell-all book about the royal family. “The king doesn’t trust Harry because of what Harry has said. He worried that he would use it to his advantage. And he has,” Harrold stated. “If they reconcile, then fall out again, what’s to say there won’t be another book, Netflix series, or interview about it?”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Everything Changed' When Prince Harry Met Meghan Markle

Source: mega Grant Harrold said 'everything changed' for the worse when Prince Harry met Meghan Markle in 2016.

Harrold noted how Harry’s relationship with Meghan was the key turning point in his relationship with his family. “The biggest change in Harry’s life is Meghan,” he said. “As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed,” the former butler added. “It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organization, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened.”

Prince Harry and Prince William Were 'Inseparable'

Source: mega The former royal butler said Prince Harry and Prince William spent most of their time together before the Duke of Sussex met his now-wife.