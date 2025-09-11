or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry Risks Forgiveness From His Family After 'Completely Destroying' His Relationships, Says Ex-Butler

photo of Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Meghan Markle
Source: mega

A former royal butler does not see a world where Prince Harry will be welcomed back into the family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, on Wednesday, September 10, after roughly 18 months of estrangement. However, the Duke of Sussex remains ostracized by most of the royal family after stepping down from his royal duties in 2020 to move to Montecito, Calif.

Before he and his wife, Meghan Markle, traded in their HRH titles for a deal with Netflix, they slowly dismantled their relationships with the British monarchy by creating a toxic environment.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Were All So Close'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Grant Harrold said Prince Harry 'completely destroyed' his relationships within the Royal Family
Source: mega

Grant Harrold said Prince Harry 'completely destroyed' his relationships within the royal family.

According to Grant Harrold, a former butler of Buckingham Palace for seven years, Harry likely won’t redeem his place in the family after turning his back five years ago.

“He’s done what household members typically do and spilled the beans,” Harrold told a news outlet. “It’s a big thing for the family to have one of their own do this. They were all so close, and to see that relationship completely destroyed, I do not see them coming back from it.”

Article continues below advertisement

'The King Doesn't Trust Harry'

photo of The former royal butler said King Charles 'doesn't trust Harry' after his Netflix deal and memoir
Source: mega

The former royal butler said King Charles 'doesn't trust Harry' after his Netflix deal and memoir.

The former royal butler noted that Harry’s choice to immerse himself in celebrity culture, where he’s surrounded by unknown sources, has caused concern for his father as they work to mend their differences. Harrold also suggested that Harry’s memoir, Spare, was too much for him to come back from, as it raises the idea of him writing another tell-all book about the royal family.

“The king doesn’t trust Harry because of what Harry has said. He worried that he would use it to his advantage. And he has,” Harrold stated. “If they reconcile, then fall out again, what’s to say there won’t be another book, Netflix series, or interview about it?”

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Everything Changed' When Prince Harry Met Meghan Markle

photo of Grant Harrold said 'everything changed' for the worse when Prince Harry met Meghan Markle in 2016
Source: mega

Grant Harrold said 'everything changed' for the worse when Prince Harry met Meghan Markle in 2016.

Harrold noted how Harry’s relationship with Meghan was the key turning point in his relationship with his family. “The biggest change in Harry’s life is Meghan,” he said.

“As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed,” the former butler added. “It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organization, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened.”

Prince Harry and Prince William Were 'Inseparable'

photo of The former royal butler said Prince Harry and Prince William spent most of their time together before the Duke of Sussex met his now-wife
Source: mega

The former royal butler said Prince Harry and Prince William spent most of their time together before the Duke of Sussex met his now-wife.

Harrold also commented on Harry’s close bond with his brother, Prince William, saying the two spent most of their time together before Harry met Meghan in 2016.

“The two of them were not just the best of friends; they were inseparable,” he shared. “At Highgrove [Charles’ private residence], they were always together. They were walking together, in the pub together, on motorbikes together. Very rarely did they do stuff separately.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.