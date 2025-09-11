Prince Harry Risks Forgiveness From His Family After 'Completely Destroying' His Relationships, Says Ex-Butler
Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, on Wednesday, September 10, after roughly 18 months of estrangement. However, the Duke of Sussex remains ostracized by most of the royal family after stepping down from his royal duties in 2020 to move to Montecito, Calif.
Before he and his wife, Meghan Markle, traded in their HRH titles for a deal with Netflix, they slowly dismantled their relationships with the British monarchy by creating a toxic environment.
'They Were All So Close'
According to Grant Harrold, a former butler of Buckingham Palace for seven years, Harry likely won’t redeem his place in the family after turning his back five years ago.
“He’s done what household members typically do and spilled the beans,” Harrold told a news outlet. “It’s a big thing for the family to have one of their own do this. They were all so close, and to see that relationship completely destroyed, I do not see them coming back from it.”
'The King Doesn't Trust Harry'
The former royal butler noted that Harry’s choice to immerse himself in celebrity culture, where he’s surrounded by unknown sources, has caused concern for his father as they work to mend their differences. Harrold also suggested that Harry’s memoir, Spare, was too much for him to come back from, as it raises the idea of him writing another tell-all book about the royal family.
“The king doesn’t trust Harry because of what Harry has said. He worried that he would use it to his advantage. And he has,” Harrold stated. “If they reconcile, then fall out again, what’s to say there won’t be another book, Netflix series, or interview about it?”
'Everything Changed' When Prince Harry Met Meghan Markle
Harrold noted how Harry’s relationship with Meghan was the key turning point in his relationship with his family. “The biggest change in Harry’s life is Meghan,” he said.
“As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed,” the former butler added. “It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organization, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened.”
Prince Harry and Prince William Were 'Inseparable'
Harrold also commented on Harry’s close bond with his brother, Prince William, saying the two spent most of their time together before Harry met Meghan in 2016.
“The two of them were not just the best of friends; they were inseparable,” he shared. “At Highgrove [Charles’ private residence], they were always together. They were walking together, in the pub together, on motorbikes together. Very rarely did they do stuff separately.”