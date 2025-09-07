ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Privacy Concerns Ahead of Windsor Move Source: Mega Prince William and Kate Middleton faced neighbor privacy worries ahead of their Windsor move. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing to settle into their new "forever home," and their future neighbors are eager for them to enjoy the peace of suburban life. Residents near Cranbourne Hall Residential Park shared their hopes for the royals "I welcome them. But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family," said Jean Reeve, 87, a long-time resident of the area in an interview with Daily Mail.

Source: Mega Neighbors welcomed Prince William and Kate Middleton but hope the royal couple live privately,

With 40 years in the neighborhood, she voiced concerns about the less private nature of their new home. "It's a less private spot than their previous home — from what I know about the location," she remarked. "So I'd hate for people to always be going past and saying, 'Oh, that's where they live.'" Reeve added, "They have young children after all. They deserve privacy." The concern resonates, especially as the couple raises three young kids — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7.

Source: Mega Prince William and Kate Middleton will move away from Adelaide Cottage.

The excitement from the community is palpable as residents express their eagerness to welcome the royals. "I've never heard anyone around here say anything anti-royalist. I think most people tend to like them around here," said Cynthia Sullivan, a 72-year-old teacher who has resided in the area for 16 years. She noted the potential for the royal couple to frequent local shops and pubs. "Young blood is a good idea. And William and Kate are lovely," Reeve continued, consistently voicing approval and sharing the enthusiasm of her fellow neighbors. "They're young. They're family-oriented. They're always with their children."

Source: Mega The family plan to settle into Fort Lodge, a renovated $21 million estate.

The warmth from the community contrasts with reports of neighboring families facing unexpected changes earlier this summer. According to Daily Mail, two families living near the royals were asked to vacate their cottages. "They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move," a source revealed. "They were not expecting it." A separate source further explained, "Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."

The Sun has previously reported that the Wales family plans to move into Fort Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park, which will become their "forever home." This lavish property, estimated at $21 million, is undergoing extensive renovations funded by the royals, avoiding taxpayer dollars.

Source: Mega Two nearby families were asked to relocate before the royals’ move later this year.