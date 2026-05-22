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Unbothered Prince William 'Didn't Even Hesitate' to Savagely Ignore Phone Call During Soccer Game: Watch

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William was caught snubbing a phone call while recording the Aston Villa F.C. game.

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May 22 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

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Prince William wasn't about to let an incoming phone call distract him from watching his favorite soccer team.

The royal, 43, watched Aston Villa F.C. secure a 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg on Wednesday, May 20, winning the UEFA Europa League. The victory marked a major moment for the club, whose last European trophy came from the 1982 European Cup.

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Prince William Savagely Blocked Phone Call

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Photo of Prince William was zooming his camera in on the field when a phone call disrupted his screen.
Source: MEGA

Prince William was zooming his camera in on the field when a phone call disrupted his screen.

A viral video captured the future king as he used his phone to record the team's on-field celebrations. In the footage, William was intent on zooming his camera in as close as possible, quickly declining a call as soon as it popped up on the screen.

"Do not call Prince William when he’s busy filming Aston Villa lifting the trophy," the creator captioned the viral video.

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Source: @Katrnish/X

Prince William savagely declined a phone call while attending a soccer game.

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Fans Shared Their Reactions to the Viral Video

Photo of Fans joked Prince William 'didn't even hesitate' to ignore the phone call that came up on his screen.
Source: MEGA

Fans joked Prince William 'didn't even hesitate' to ignore the phone call that came up on his screen.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with their reactions to the candid moment.

"Man is so much in love with the game that he doesn't give a f--- about who was calling him 😭," one user said, while another wrote, "Bro didn't even care to check if it was the king 😭😂😂..."

"He declined that call quicker than anything," a third added. "Didn't even hesitate."

Others were more critical, writing, "He cares more about football than saving his country."

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Prince William Is Known as an Avid Soccer Supporter

Photo of Prince William reportedly celebrated with the team after the game.
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly celebrated with the team after the game.

William reportedly traveled to the Aston Villa team's hotel after the game, where they toasted to the club's first major trophy in decades, per The Athletic. The after-party arranged for the team and their loved ones reportedly continued until 6 a.m.

The Prince of Wales is known for his love of the sport, telling fellow supporters he visits online fan forums using a secret identity. Sources close to the prince revealed they were "very impressed" with his level of understanding of the game.

Aston Villa Players Call Prince William a 'Normal Guy'

Photo of Prince William is often spotted in the locker room of his favorite team, Aston Villa F.C.
Source: MEGA

Prince William is often spotted in the locker room of his favorite soccer team, Aston Villa F.C.

"He’s a classy guy. He was in the dressing room before the game. He’s a massive Villa fan, so was never going to miss it (this final)," Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn told TNT Sports. "It’s great to have his support — he’s just a normal guy."

William was previously spotted at another European League game two weeks ago, when Aston Villa faced Nottingham Forest on May 7.

"He was in there having a beer with us (in the changing room)," full-back Matty Cash told Sky Sports. "He's just delighted. To be fair, he’s such a big supporter."

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