Unbothered Prince William 'Didn't Even Hesitate' to Savagely Ignore Phone Call During Soccer Game: Watch
May 22 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Prince William wasn't about to let an incoming phone call distract him from watching his favorite soccer team.
The royal, 43, watched Aston Villa F.C. secure a 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg on Wednesday, May 20, winning the UEFA Europa League. The victory marked a major moment for the club, whose last European trophy came from the 1982 European Cup.
Prince William Savagely Blocked Phone Call
A viral video captured the future king as he used his phone to record the team's on-field celebrations. In the footage, William was intent on zooming his camera in as close as possible, quickly declining a call as soon as it popped up on the screen.
"Do not call Prince William when he’s busy filming Aston Villa lifting the trophy," the creator captioned the viral video.
Fans Shared Their Reactions to the Viral Video
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with their reactions to the candid moment.
"Man is so much in love with the game that he doesn't give a f--- about who was calling him 😭," one user said, while another wrote, "Bro didn't even care to check if it was the king 😭😂😂..."
"He declined that call quicker than anything," a third added. "Didn't even hesitate."
Others were more critical, writing, "He cares more about football than saving his country."
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Prince William Is Known as an Avid Soccer Supporter
William reportedly traveled to the Aston Villa team's hotel after the game, where they toasted to the club's first major trophy in decades, per The Athletic. The after-party arranged for the team and their loved ones reportedly continued until 6 a.m.
The Prince of Wales is known for his love of the sport, telling fellow supporters he visits online fan forums using a secret identity. Sources close to the prince revealed they were "very impressed" with his level of understanding of the game.
Aston Villa Players Call Prince William a 'Normal Guy'
"He’s a classy guy. He was in the dressing room before the game. He’s a massive Villa fan, so was never going to miss it (this final)," Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn told TNT Sports. "It’s great to have his support — he’s just a normal guy."
William was previously spotted at another European League game two weeks ago, when Aston Villa faced Nottingham Forest on May 7.
"He was in there having a beer with us (in the changing room)," full-back Matty Cash told Sky Sports. "He's just delighted. To be fair, he’s such a big supporter."