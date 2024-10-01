Prince William Joins Forces With David Beckham at London Charity Event Despite the Soccer Star's Rumored Spat With Prince Harry
Prince William is teaming up with his longtime friend David Beckham to celebrate the end of the Up Against Time fundraising appeal.
The Prince of Wales met with the soccer star on Monday, September 30, while Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards.
During Beckham's trip to RAF Northolt, he proudly snapped a photo of the new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters to celebrate Up Against Time.
The initiative was created in 2021 after it was realized London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s MD902 helicopters would eventually be out of service. Since beginning the program, London’s Air Ambulance Charity — an organization William is a patron of — has raised £16 million ($21,210,720) to finance the purchase of two new helicopters.
William's time with Beckham follows the ongoing rumors that the athlete distanced himself from Harry and Meghan Markle.
"Let me tell you one thing about Victoria Beckham, Prince Harry met her just after his mother died," royal biographer Angela Levin said on GB News. "His father had to go to South Africa, and they were with the Spice Girls."
"He met her, and there's pictures of him holding her hand. He said to me when I was interviewing him that it was the best day of his life," she shared. "And so they invited them to Highgrove. He said to me, 'That was the second best day of my life.'"
- Prince William Met With Pal David Beckham During Prince Harry's 'Triumphant' WellChild Awards Appearance Amid Family Feud
- David Beckham and Prince William Remain Close Friends After Prince Harry Made the Soccer Star 'Absolutely Furious'
- David Beckham Set to Meet With King Charles After Rumored Fallout With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Beckhams have been close to the royal family for years, and David went on to develop a friendship with King Charles.
"King Charles loves him, they've got lots in common now. They both love having bees and making their own honey," Levin noted of their shared interests.
"And David's moved very close to Highgrove, where the King lives, so it's very easy to talk about. But also he's been looking for somebody who would be help running his charity, the King's Charity," she explained. "And he's a working man who actually has come up from the bottom and actually done it all himself."
"Beckham would be marvelous at helping these people, doing all that," she concluded.
According to an insider, the Beckhams cut ties with the Sussexes after Victoria was blamed for stories being published about the Duchess of Sussex.
"Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified," a source told a publication.
"Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it," they added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the past, David gushed over the time he spent with William and Harry.
"They're two people who have grown up in the spotlight and the respect that I have for them, and that people in our country and all over the world have for them, is amazing," David said. "I have a huge amount of respect for William and Harry because of what they've been through from a very young age."
“They're a credit obviously to their mom and everyone in the royal family," he added.