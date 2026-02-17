Prince William 'Distanced' Himself From Prince Harry as He Prepares for Monarchy's Future, Royal Butler Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Has Been Boiling Since 2020

Source: MEGA The Prince of Wales and his brother are on different paths.

"I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realize," Burrell told Fox News. "Because William’s path is very different from Harry’s. As he gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated. He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected," the ex-royal staff member said.

Prince William's Main Priority Is Looking After The Crown

Source: MEGA Prince William will hopefully be monarch someday.

William "can’t let things leak out," Burrell noted, also adding how the Duke of Cambridge, 43, "doesn’t want to live in a world with a leaky sieve." "He doesn’t want to live in a world that can’t be controlled because, to be a monarch, you have to control the environment. You have to look after the crown," Burrell added. The Duke of Sussex, 41, and William have been beefing ever since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

"I do applaud Harry’s move," the ex-staffer went on. "It’s not easy for any member of the royal family to tread a different path. But I don’t think there’s any room for reconciliation. I don’t think that is [happening] anytime soon, if ever." "Because you see, too many words have been said, and too much dirty laundry has been laundered in public, really, for the royal family. That’s unforgivable," he added. "Harry knew the rules."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rarely Have Been Back to England

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and King Charles met for a brief summit in September 2025.