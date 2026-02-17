Prince William 'Distanced' Himself From Prince Harry as He Prepares for Monarchy's Future, Royal Butler Claims
Feb. 16 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Prince William has been trying to put a wedge between him and his brother, Prince Harry, as he prepares to take the British throne.
Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, also claimed that the estranged siblings' feud won't be resolved in the near future.
Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Has Been Boiling Since 2020
"I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realize," Burrell told Fox News.
"Because William’s path is very different from Harry’s. As he gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated. He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected," the ex-royal staff member said.
Prince William's Main Priority Is Looking After The Crown
William "can’t let things leak out," Burrell noted, also adding how the Duke of Cambridge, 43, "doesn’t want to live in a world with a leaky sieve."
"He doesn’t want to live in a world that can’t be controlled because, to be a monarch, you have to control the environment. You have to look after the crown," Burrell added.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, and William have been beefing ever since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.
"I do applaud Harry’s move," the ex-staffer went on. "It’s not easy for any member of the royal family to tread a different path. But I don’t think there’s any room for reconciliation. I don’t think that is [happening] anytime soon, if ever."
"Because you see, too many words have been said, and too much dirty laundry has been laundered in public, really, for the royal family. That’s unforgivable," he added. "Harry knew the rules."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rarely Have Been Back to England
The Spare author and the Suits actress, 44, have only been back in the United Kingdom a handful of times. Meghan and Harry attended the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 together, while the Invictus Games founder made a solo appearance at King Charles' coronation in 2023.
Last September, Harry met Charles, 77, for an hour-long meeting alone at Clarence House in London. It was the first time the two have met face-to-face in almost two years.
At the time of the summit, the father-son duo exchanged pleasantries such as photos and gifts while having tea.