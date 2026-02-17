or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William 'Distanced' Himself From Prince Harry as He Prepares for Monarchy's Future, Royal Butler Claims

image split of prince William and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William is trying to keep his 'distance' from his estranged brother, Prince Harry, as he protects the monarchy's future.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William has been trying to put a wedge between him and his brother, Prince Harry, as he prepares to take the British throne.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, also claimed that the estranged siblings' feud won't be resolved in the near future.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Has Been Boiling Since 2020

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The Prince of Wales and his brother are on different paths.

"I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realize," Burrell told Fox News.

"Because William’s path is very different from Harry’s. As he gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated. He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected," the ex-royal staff member said.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William's Main Priority Is Looking After The Crown

image of prince William, meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William will hopefully be monarch someday.

William "can’t let things leak out," Burrell noted, also adding how the Duke of Cambridge, 43, "doesn’t want to live in a world with a leaky sieve."

"He doesn’t want to live in a world that can’t be controlled because, to be a monarch, you have to control the environment. You have to look after the crown," Burrell added.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, and William have been beefing ever since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

"I do applaud Harry’s move," the ex-staffer went on. "It’s not easy for any member of the royal family to tread a different path. But I don’t think there’s any room for reconciliation. I don’t think that is [happening] anytime soon, if ever."

"Because you see, too many words have been said, and too much dirty laundry has been laundered in public, really, for the royal family. That’s unforgivable," he added. "Harry knew the rules."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rarely Have Been Back to England

image of King Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King Charles met for a brief summit in September 2025.

The Spare author and the Suits actress, 44, have only been back in the United Kingdom a handful of times. Meghan and Harry attended the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 together, while the Invictus Games founder made a solo appearance at King Charles' coronation in 2023.

Last September, Harry met Charles, 77, for an hour-long meeting alone at Clarence House in London. It was the first time the two have met face-to-face in almost two years.

At the time of the summit, the father-son duo exchanged pleasantries such as photos and gifts while having tea.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.