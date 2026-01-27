Prince William 'No Longer Needs Prince Harry's Drama' as He Is Focusing on 'Building the Monarchy's Future'

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Prince Harry — who have been estranged for quite some time — might never reconcile. While the Duke of Sussex, 41, headed to his hometown of London earlier this month to testify in his lawsuit against British publishing group Associated Newspapers, he still didn't see his older brother, 43.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are the Future of The Firm

Source: MEGA King Charles wants to make peace with Prince Harry.

“Yes, they were in the same country, but it’s like they’re worlds apart,” royal author Robert Jobson told HELLO! magazine. “William and Kate [Middleton] are the embodiment of the future of the monarchy, while Harry looks trapped in the past," he continued. "William is out there doing the job, serving, while Harry, back in court and nursing old wounds, is still fighting yesterday’s battles."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Testified in U.K. Court Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved away from the U.K. in 2020.

The Spare author flew to the U.K. from his home in Montecito, Calif., to give a testimony against the tabloid organization, telling the court that the newspapers made his wife Meghan Markle's "life an absolute misery.” Jobson went on to note that the Prince of Wales is "focused on duty" while Harry is dead set "on grievance." "William is building a future, and he no longer needs Harry’s drama," Jobson said. "You can’t bridge that gap when one brother is moving forward, and the other won’t let go of the past and the bitterness."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Wants to Reconcile With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rarely seen the Windsors since their departure.

"Reconciliation needs compromise, but it mostly needs trust, and there is no trust between the brothers," the Windsor Legacy author reiterated. The last time William and the Duchess of Cambridge, 44, saw Meghan, also 44, and Harry was at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. The former Fab Four's relationship deteriorated once the Suits star and the duke opted to leave The Firm in 2020. While King Charles is inching toward a resolution with Harry and Meghan, William is not so keen on the idea.

Source: MEGA Prince William is reportedly not interested in making amends with his younger brother.