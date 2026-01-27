or
Prince William 'No Longer Needs Prince Harry's Drama' as He Is Focusing on 'Building the Monarchy's Future'

image of prince harry and prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William is not interested in dealing with Prince Harry's drama as he wants to focus on the monarchy's future, an author said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Prince William and Prince Harry — who have been estranged for quite some time — might never reconcile.

While the Duke of Sussex, 41, headed to his hometown of London earlier this month to testify in his lawsuit against British publishing group Associated Newspapers, he still didn't see his older brother, 43.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are the Future of The Firm

image of King Charles and prince William
Source: MEGA

King Charles wants to make peace with Prince Harry.

“Yes, they were in the same country, but it’s like they’re worlds apart,” royal author Robert Jobson told HELLO! magazine.

“William and Kate [Middleton] are the embodiment of the future of the monarchy, while Harry looks trapped in the past," he continued. "William is out there doing the job, serving, while Harry, back in court and nursing old wounds, is still fighting yesterday’s battles."

Prince Harry Testified in U.K. Court Earlier This Month

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved away from the U.K. in 2020.

The Spare author flew to the U.K. from his home in Montecito, Calif., to give a testimony against the tabloid organization, telling the court that the newspapers made his wife Meghan Markle's "life an absolute misery.”

Jobson went on to note that the Prince of Wales is "focused on duty" while Harry is dead set "on grievance."

"William is building a future, and he no longer needs Harry’s drama," Jobson said. "You can’t bridge that gap when one brother is moving forward, and the other won’t let go of the past and the bitterness."

Prince William

King Charles Wants to Reconcile With Prince Harry

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rarely seen the Windsors since their departure.

"Reconciliation needs compromise, but it mostly needs trust, and there is no trust between the brothers," the Windsor Legacy author reiterated.

The last time William and the Duchess of Cambridge, 44, saw Meghan, also 44, and Harry was at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

The former Fab Four's relationship deteriorated once the Suits star and the duke opted to leave The Firm in 2020. While King Charles is inching toward a resolution with Harry and Meghan, William is not so keen on the idea.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince William is reportedly not interested in making amends with his younger brother.

"Prince William now has absolutely no interest in mending fences. Those close to the king say he [shouldn’t] make peace with Harry in a way that would burden Prince William’s future reign," expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News last year.

"The animosity is so deep that William has shut the door on Harry. Charles is not willing to go against his heir’s wishes," she said.

She added that there is simply "no turning back" for Harry and Meghan after their acrimonious exit six years ago.

