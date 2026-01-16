or
Prince Harry Still Misses His Old Royal Life 6 Years After Megxit Despite Being 'So Happy' With Meghan Markle in Montecito

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the shocking decision in 2020 to leave the royal family and make a new life for themselves in Montecito, Calif.

Still, the 41-year-old seems to be homesick.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share 2 Kids Together

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is 'content in California,' an expert said.

"On one level, Harry is content in California,” royal author Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly on January 13, adding that on the other hand, he must feel some remorse that “neither he nor his children are sharing in their royal heritage.”

Harry and Meghan, 44, share son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4.

Prince Harry Was Twice Deployed to Afghanistan

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry served in the British Army from 2005 until 2015.

These days, “Harry is so happy living in the private world,” an insider told the publication. “Even though he was raised [as a royal], he was never comfortable in that environment. He feels more like himself here.”

While living in England alongside The Firm, Harry “had this crazy schedule and would come back through the palace gates and couldn’t go out or have a personal life.”

When Harry and the Suits star left the royal family, the duke was also stripped of his military honors.

Prince Harry

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Being in the army was a major part of Prince Harry's former life.

Between 2005 and 2015, Harry served as a member of the British Army and was deployed twice on active duty to Afghanistan.

Losing his military titles “was extremely difficult" for Harry since being in the army "was a big part of his life," the insider noted.

“People often forget that Harry is at his core an army officer,” Andersen told Us Weekly. “He’s all about structure, honor and duty — things that are missing from his life in Montecito.”

The Sussexes Have a Rough Relationship With the Royal Family

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been keeping busy with her Netflix show and lifestyle brand.

“Harry’s life was far more structured in the U.K. He had responsibilities and official events to attend," historian Marlene Koenig added.

While Meghan has been keeping busy with her As Ever lifestyle brand and her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan, Harry is still trying to find his footing in business. "Harry hasn’t settled into a permanent position,” Koenig said. “He’s spending time with his young children and being a hands-on dad. Meghan is the breadwinner.”

Despite the Spare author having contentious interactions with dad King Charles and estranged brother Prince William, he "has always said the door remains open to some sort of relationship with the royal family,” Andersen divulged.

“Meghan’s focused on their life in Montecito, but he’s holding out hope that he can eventually divide his time between California and the U.K.," he said.

