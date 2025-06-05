Prince William Doesn't Want King Charles to Reconcile With Prince Harry, Royal Expert Claims: 'The Animosity Is So Deep'
While plenty of people would love to see King Charles and estranged son Prince Harry make amends, a royal expert claimed the latter's older brother, Prince William, isn't interested in helping the Duke of Sussex reunite with the family.
According to Hilary Fordwich, "there is no turning back" for Harry after he left the monarchy in 2020 and continued to shade his loved ones in interviews.
Why Won't King Charles Reconcile With Prince Harry?
"King Charles remains tender towards his son but can’t risk communication," Fordwich explained to a news outlet, noting the patriarch doesn't trust that any conversations they have would remain private.
"Prince William now has absolutely no interest in mending fences. Those close to the king say he [shouldn’t] make peace with Harry in a way that would burden Prince William’s future reign," she spilled. "The animosity is so deep that William has shut the door on Harry. Charles is not willing to go against his heir’s wishes."
King Charles Is 'Puzzled' by Prince Harry's Interviews
Nonetheless, Charles still does harbor resentment toward his younger son, especially due to his "criticisms of Queen Camilla [in his memoir, Spare], as well as his broader attacks on the family and institution, which have seriously crossed a line for the king and those closest to him," Fordwich said.
"The king is now so puzzled by Harry’s constant revelations. It’s now beyond sensitive to discuss, so he avoids all interaction regarding the subject," she continued. "He is so kind but overwhelmed and has quite enough on his plate to deal with, without all this from his son."
As OK! reported, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told a separate publication that the king's "underlying issue" with the Duke of Sussex is "trust."
Even if the two were to reunite, "there is so much baggage there that the idea that one meeting would resolve everything is ridiculous," Smith insisted. "But having some contact would seem better than none."
Prince Harry Wants to Reconcile With His Father
The Spare author discussed his estrangement with Charles in a recent BBC interview, where he expressed his desire to reconnect, especially after the monarch's health woes were revealed.
"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," he said about the king, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."
Meanwhile, Charles has stayed silent on the drama.