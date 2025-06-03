Prince Harry and King Charles' Feud: Source Reveals 'Underlying Issue' Preventing Them From Reconciling

Harry has talked about the rift quite publicly, including a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey and in his memoir, Spare, where he unveiled personal stories about fights with his older brother.

"If you have that level of breach in a family, and you are estranged, you run that risk every day of having something unfathomable to deal with," author Catherine Mayer told the news outlet.

"There is so much baggage there that the idea that one meeting would resolve everything is ridiculous," she continued. "But having some contact would seem better than none."