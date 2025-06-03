Prince Harry and King Charles' Feud: Source Reveals 'Underlying Issue' Preventing Them From Reconciling
It's been over five years since Prince Harry stepped down from the British monarchy and moved to America — and the relationships he has with his family members have only weakened since then.
Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told a news outlet that "the underlying issue is trust," as King Charles and Prince William "don’t trust Harry and Meghan with any kind of confidential conversation."
Prince Harry's Relatives Can't 'Trust' Him
Harry has talked about the rift quite publicly, including a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey and in his memoir, Spare, where he unveiled personal stories about fights with his older brother.
"If you have that level of breach in a family, and you are estranged, you run that risk every day of having something unfathomable to deal with," author Catherine Mayer told the news outlet.
"There is so much baggage there that the idea that one meeting would resolve everything is ridiculous," she continued. "But having some contact would seem better than none."
No One Is Encouraging a Reconciliation
While many people would love to see the family make amends, an insider admitted William has never encouraged their dad to reach out to Harry, and Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, "stays out of it."
Explained author Valentine Low, "There is not a good angel in his ear to say, 'Be a good dad and make the first move.'"
Prince Harry Wants to Make Amends With King Charles Amid His Cancer Battle
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly been desperate to make amends with his father after the patriarch was diagnosed with cancer last year.
"There have been so many disagreements, differences, between me and some of my family. This current situation that has been ongoing for five years with regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left," Harry spilled in a recent BBC interview, referring to him trying to challenge the U.K. government's decision to strip him of his public-funded security after leaving.
"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," he said about the king, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."
The exact type of cancer Charles is battling remains unknown, though he's still being treated.
In March, he had to postpone at least one engagement as "following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."