Virginia Giuffre's Posthumous Memoir Shockers: Biggest Clues to Jeffrey Epstein's Political Clientele

Virginia Giuffre Was Trafficked to a Gubernatorial Candidate and a Former U.S. Senator

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre dropped shocking revelations in her posthumous memoir, 'Nobody's Girl.'

Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir detailed some of the most harrowing experiences she lived through because of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, out on October 21, Giuffre recounted the alleged abuse she endured from "a multitude of powerful men," including politicians, celebrities and businessmen. "Among them were a gubernatorial candidate who was soon to win an election in a Western state and a former U.S. senator," she wrote. While she didn't reveal their names, she previously mentioned in a 2016 deposition that she was trafficked to former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and former Maine Senator George Mitchell; both denied the accusations. Giuffre continued, "Since Epstein usually neglected to introduce me to these men by name, or introduce them at all, I would only learn who some of them were years later, when I studied photographs of Epstein's associates and recognized the faces of those I was forced to have s-- with."

A Well-Known Prime Minister Allegedly Raped Virginia Giuffre

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram 'Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice' hit bookshelves on October 21.

Giuffre also offered a haunting account of the abuse she suffered at the hands of another political figure, whose identity was undisclosed. "Just when I thought things couldn't get worse for me, they did; Epstein trafficked me to a man who raped me more savagely than anyone had before," she shared. "[The man] wasn't interested in caresses." The man, whom she deliberately described only as a "well-known prime minister" in court filings, reportedly "wanted violence." The unnamed political figure allegedly choked her repeatedly until she lost consciousness. "[He] took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop," Giuffre wrote. "Afterward, I tearfully begged Epstein not to send me back to him. I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don't know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favor, but he wouldn't make any promises, saying coldly of the politician's brutality, 'You'll get that sometimes.'"

Virginia Giuffre Recounted Her Sexual Encounters With Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Although Giuffre withheld the names of Epstein's political clientele, she mentioned Prince Andrew and shed light on the sexual encounters she had with him. The first encounter reportedly happened at Maxwell's London pied-à-terre on March 10, 2001. After spending time at the exclusive nightclub Tramp, she drew him a hot bath but did not stay in the tub long "because the prince was eager to get to the bed." "He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him. But I needn't have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour," she wrote in her posthumous memoir. Giuffre said she received $15,000 from Epstein "for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'" The second encounter reportedly occurred a month later at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, with a third taking place on the late convicted s-- trafficker's 72-acre island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. "Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls and I had s-- together. The other girls all appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn't really speak English. Epstein laughed about how they couldn't really communicate, saying they are the easiest girls to get along with," Giuffre said of the third occasion in a 2015 sworn declaration.

Virginia Giuffre Mentioned Former President Bill Clinton in Her Posthumous Memoir

Source: MEGA The former president previously insisted he knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes.

Former President Bill Clinton's name also appeared in Giuffre's posthumous memoir. He was not among the men she claimed she was forced to have intercourse with, but Giuffre detailed his connection to Epstein and Maxwell. "Maxwell was proud of her friendships with famous people, especially men," she wrote. "She loved to talk about how easily she could get former President Bill Clinton on the phone; she and Epstein had visited the White House together when Clinton was in office."

Why Virginia Giuffre Chose Not to Name Her Abusers in Her Book

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre said Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to celebrities, politicians and businessmen.