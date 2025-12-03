Prince William and Kate Middleton Allegedly 'Abusing Their Power and Privilege' Over New Windsor Home

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly upsetting their neighbors who live near their new Windsor home, Forest Lodge. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 43, reportedly have angered people by setting up zones around their property, arresting trespassers and blocking roads to a local Christmas Tree farm to make others drive farther. The couple is being slammed for seemingly abusing their entitlement regarding their new mansion.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William's neighbors are upset that the couple is abusing their 'power.'

"The Christmas trees issue might seem silly, but the point is this is all public property and William should not have been able to close those roads and close access to that land," scoffed anti-monarchist expert Graham Smith to Newsweek. "It's not his to do what he wants with," he added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Forced Two Families to Move Out

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge allegedly forced two families to move out of their homes.

"He's also forced two people, two families to move out of their homes. They were relocated to other places on the [Windsor Great Park] but this is just another example of William just basically sticking two fingers up to local people and then just grabbing land that isn't his just so that he can move from one house to another," Smith explained. "So it's just an abuse of power and privilege for me," he noted.

Source: MEGA The couple previously lived at Adelaide Cottage.

Back in August, two families were told to "vacate their properties" ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales' move, according to Daily Mail. A source divulged to the publication at the time that the families "were told to move out" and they "were not expecting it." "Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there," the insider explained.

The Couple Used to Live at Adelaide Cottage

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William moved into the Forest Lodge with their three kids.