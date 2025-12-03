or
Prince William and Kate Middleton Allegedly 'Abusing Their Power and Privilege' Over New Windsor Home

image of Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently infuriated their neighbors by moving into the Forest Lodge.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently infuriated their neighbors by moving into the Forest Lodge.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly upsetting their neighbors who live near their new Windsor home, Forest Lodge.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 43, reportedly have angered people by setting up zones around their property, arresting trespassers and blocking roads to a local Christmas Tree farm to make others drive farther.

The couple is being slammed for seemingly abusing their entitlement regarding their new mansion.

image of Kate Middleton and Prince William's neighbors are upset that the couple is abusing their 'power.'
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William's neighbors are upset that the couple is abusing their 'power.'

"The Christmas trees issue might seem silly, but the point is this is all public property and William should not have been able to close those roads and close access to that land," scoffed anti-monarchist expert Graham Smith to Newsweek.

"It's not his to do what he wants with," he added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Forced Two Families to Move Out

image of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge allegedly forced two families to move out of their homes.
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge allegedly forced two families to move out of their homes.

"He's also forced two people, two families to move out of their homes. They were relocated to other places on the [Windsor Great Park] but this is just another example of William just basically sticking two fingers up to local people and then just grabbing land that isn't his just so that he can move from one house to another," Smith explained.

"So it's just an abuse of power and privilege for me," he noted.

image of The couple previously lived at Adelaide Cottage.
Source: MEGA

The couple previously lived at Adelaide Cottage.

Back in August, two families were told to "vacate their properties" ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales' move, according to Daily Mail.

A source divulged to the publication at the time that the families "were told to move out" and they "were not expecting it."

"Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there," the insider explained.

The Couple Used to Live at Adelaide Cottage

image of Kate Middleton and Prince William moved into the Forest Lodge with their three kids.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William moved into the Forest Lodge with their three kids.

The eight-bedroom home will house Kate, William, and their three kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The brood moved in this past October, and they have a 20-year lease of the Lodge. The couple will pay market rent on the property, and they did minor renovations before their big move. They plan to stay at the home even after William becomes King in the near future.

Kate and William previously resided at Adelaide Cottage, also in Windsor, for three years. The pair also have their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk and their famous London abode, Kensington Palace.

